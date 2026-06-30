Early Buzz Builds as Baba Oladotun Debuts at No. 21 on ESPN’s 2027 NBA Draft Board

Baba Oladotun is already making waves in the 2027 NBA Draft conversation, earning a No. 21 spot on ESPN’s early Big Board and signaling that his rise is coming sooner rather than later. With a blend of size, skill, and long‑term upside that evaluators are eager to track, Oladotun’s early placement reflects both his current impact and the tantalizing potential that could push him even higher as the cycle unfolds.

The 2027 NBA Draft cycle is already shaping up to be one of the more unpredictable in recent years, thanks largely to the continued influence of NIL. With college basketball now offering legitimate financial stability, more high‑end prospects are choosing to stay in school longer, reshaping how NBA teams evaluate both veterans and incoming freshmen. That trend is expected to continue unless major NCAA changes arrive, and it’s creating a unique window for established college players to push their way into first‑round territory.

Two of the most notable returners, Braylon Mullins of UConn and Florida’s Thomas Haugh, opted to bypass the 2026 draft entirely despite ranking 17th and 13th on last year’s top‑100 board. Their decisions highlight a broader reality. With NBA scouts lukewarm on the rising high school class, experienced college players have a clearer path than ever to climb draft boards. Names such as Motiejus Krivas, Alex Condon, Dame Sarr, Matt Able, Amari Allen, Ivan Kharchenkov, Juke Harris, Tyler Tanner, Patrick Ngongba II, Malachi Moreno, Trey McKenney, Tounde Yessoufou, and Milan Momcilovic all sit firmly in the early first‑round conversation, though NIL could keep several of them in college even longer.

Amid that shifting landscape, one of the most compelling risers isn’t a returning veteran at all, but a freshman phenom.

Making early noise 📈🐢@babaoladotun_ lands at No. 21 on ESPN’s early 2027 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/4ZkPbznTab — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 29, 2026

Maryland’s 2026 recruiting haul continues to look like a program‑shifting group, and Oladotun sits firmly at the center of that rise. The five‑star small forward closed the cycle ranked No. 14 nationally in the final Rivals150, a surge that underscores just how rapidly his stock has climbed. His blend of length, scoring touch, and defensive versatility gives the Terps a high‑ceiling playmaker with the tools to impact winning from day one. That momentum became official on November 20, 2025, when Oladotun signed his National Letter of Intent, solidifying himself as a foundational piece of Buzz Williams’ future core. With elite shot‑making and long‑term upside, Oladotun arrives not just as a headline recruit, but as a rising star whose trajectory continues to point sharply upward.

ESPN’s early 2027 NBA Draft Big Board places Oladotun at No. 21, a debut that signals legitimate first‑round expectations before he’s even played a college game. Scouts are drawn to his elite shot‑making, fluid athleticism, and long‑term upside, traits that project cleanly to the modern NBA. In a draft class where returning veterans may dominate the headlines, Oladotun stands out as one of the few incoming freshmen with the talent and ceiling to break through that upper tier.

His rise into first‑round territory isn’t just a reflection of potential. It’s a testament to how quickly he’s earning trust from evaluators. With Maryland positioned to give him a major role from day one, Oladotun has a clear runway to climb even higher as the season unfolds.

As Oladotun arrives in College Park, his most significant growth opportunity lies in developing his body to match his already advanced skill set. He enters Maryland with a lean frame, boxy shoulders, and a high center of gravity, but what stands out is how willingly he embraces contact despite still being physically undeveloped. Under Maryland’s strength program, adding muscle will allow him to absorb bumps more cleanly, maintain his driving lines, and become a more consistent rebounder. As his frame fills out, his balance and stability should take a noticeable leap, helping him play through the physicality of Big Ten defenders and unlocking even more of the two‑way impact his length and athleticism promise. In many ways, his physical maturation is the final piece that can elevate him from a high-upside freshman into a fully realized force for the Terps.

In a draft cycle defined by uncertainty, NIL‑driven decisions, and a wide open first‑round field, Oladotun is emerging as one of the most exciting new names, an ascending prospect whose blend of polish and upside could make him one of the breakout stars of the 2027 NBA Draft. Oladotun has a clear pathway to becoming the kind of two‑way force who not only elevates Maryland’s ceiling, but solidifies his place in the 2027 NBA Draft conversation.

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