Terps’ 2027 Class Lands at No. 39 Nationally, Headlined by McAfee and Sullivan

Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class may sit at No. 39 in ESPN’s latest rankings, but the story runs deeper than the number. The Terps have quietly assembled a foundation built around two high‑ceiling prospects, offensive four-star standout Myles McAfee and defensive four-star playmaker Kenaz Sullivan. Their blend of athleticism, upside, and scheme fit gives Maryland a pair of cornerstone talents who could elevate this class far beyond where it currently stands on paper.

Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class features 21 total commits, and the composition of that group helps explain why ESPN views the Terps as a program with solid depth but room to climb. The class includes one ESPN 300 prospect (Myles McAfee), giving Maryland a headline talent at the top, while the remaining 20 commits come from outside the ESPN 300, an indicator of a broad, developmental‑focused haul.

With 19 three-star prospects in the mix, the Terps have built a foundation that blends volume, versatility, and long‑term potential. It’s the kind of class that often outperforms its initial ranking once players hit campus and develop within the system.

Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the program’s most balanced hauls in recent years, blending regional talent, national reach, and positional versatility across all levels of the roster. The Terps have built a group headlined by two ESPN 90‑rated prospects, Sullivan and McAfee, who serve as the class’s top defensive and offensive cornerstones.

ESPN ranks Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class No. 39 🐢



Top Offensive Prospect: Myles McAfee



Top Defensive Prospect: Kenaz Sullivan pic.twitter.com/oi47N2osG7 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) August 13, 2026

Sullivan, a 6‑foot-1 cornerback from The St. James in Virginia, brings length, physicality, and top‑tier athletic traits that project him as an early contributor in Maryland’s secondary. McAfee, the explosive 6‑foot-1 wideout from Archbishop Spalding, gives the Terps a dynamic playmaker with legitimate big‑play ability and one of the highest ceilings in the class.

Behind them is a deep collection of high‑upside prospects rated between 83 and 89, players who fit Maryland’s developmental model and offer long‑term value across the board. The Terps have strengthened their pass rush with Dallas Pauldo and Zeke Walkup, added multiple offensive weapons in Davion Vanderbilt, Kyren Caldwell, and Anthony Henderson, and secured future trench anchors like Jayden Agberodiola, Caleb Canty, Kendon Bauer, and Abdus Kone.

Maryland also tapped into powerhouse pipelines, landing Charles Roberts from IMG Academy and Terrance Grant Jr. from DeMatha Catholic, two programs known for producing college‑ready talent. The class rounds out with versatile athletes such as Levi Babin, downhill runners like Mekhi Graham, and defensive playmakers including Emerson Lewis, Shelvy Clark, Kevin Jackson, and Mason McClure.

According to 247Sports, Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class sits at No. 38 nationally and No. 12 in the Big Ten, a placement that underscores both stability and upward momentum within the program. While the Terps aren’t yet cracking the conference’s elite tier, they’re firmly positioned in the middle of the pack with a class that blends developmental prospects and emerging talent. This ranking also reflects Maryland’s ability to compete regionally, hold its ground against traditional Big Ten powers, and continue building a foundation that could push the program higher as its top recruits mature.

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley shake hands after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class sits in a competitive tier nationally, landing ahead of Syracuse (No. 39) but just behind West Virginia (No. 37) in the current 247Sports rankings. That positioning reflects the Terps’ strong depth and balanced roster construction, enough to outpace programs with similar regional recruiting footprints, yet still trailing a Mountaineer class boosted by a slightly higher concentration of top‑rated prospects. Maryland’s spot between the two underscores how close the margins are in the national mid‑tier and highlights the potential for upward movement as its high‑ceiling commits, led by Sullivan and McAfee, continue to rise in evaluations.

In the Big Ten landscape, Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class currently sits ahead of Northwestern (No. 13) but just behind Indiana (No. 11), placing the Terps firmly in the conference’s middle tier. That positioning reflects a class with strong depth and notable top‑end talent, enough to outpace Northwestern’s slower recruiting momentum but still trailing an Indiana group that has secured slightly more high‑rated prospects and who recently won an NCAA Championship. The Terps are outperforming programs with similar academic and regional recruiting profiles, while remaining within striking distance of climbing higher as evaluations shift and late‑cycle additions come into play.

Collectively, the 2027 class reflects Maryland’s growing ability to recruit nationally while maintaining strong ties to the Mid‑Atlantic. It’s a group built on depth, athleticism, and positional balance—one that may ultimately outperform its early rankings once these prospects arrive in College Park and develop within the Terps’ system.

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