Five-Star Maryland Commit Zion Elee Sits Atop 247Sports Composite Rankings
Before he even came to campus, Maryland commit Zion Elee made history as the highest-ranked recruit in school history; now he has made even more history in the latest 247Sports composite rankings. The five-star edge rusher became the first Maryland commit to be the top-ranked player in the country for the class of 2026.
Elee moved up in the rankings when the Rivals-On3 merger became official; Rivals' ranking, which slotted Elee lower than the other recruiting sites, was eliminated from the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Rivals cited Missouri commit offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell as the second-ranked overall player in each of the last two ranking updates behind Tennessee committed quarterback Brandon Faizon. Stefon Diggs was previously the highest-ranked recruit in program history, finishing No. 8 overall in the 2012 recruiting class.
The St. Frances Academy phenom is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds and clocked in at 4.43 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a broad jump of 11 feet at a camp earlier this spring. He is still the second-ranked player in the country by 247Sports, ranking behind Faizon.
Hunter Standish of 247Sports described the unbelievable tools he possesses after scouting him earlier this spring.
"Built in a lab to get after the quarterback. Verified near 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Outside of the athletic traits, he shows a natural feel for the position ... The type of 3-4 outside linebacker who could provide an immediate spark in a P4 front seven before eventually putting on a show at the NFL Combine. A proverbial "freak of nature" type with long-term NFL Draft first-round upside.”
As with all top recruits, there is still a sentiment that Elee will flip his commitment to a blue-blood program because usually a top-ranked recruit would choose a middle-tier football program such as Maryland; however, according to sources close to Elee, his recruitment is closed. As he told Brian Dohn of 247Sports back in late May:
"I take it as they want to talk to me, but they know I am going to a school," Elee said. "Some schools respect my decision, and we have mutual conversations (outside of recruiting), and other schools try to get me to come visit, and I just politely decline.” Elee said. ” It's really not that hard for me. As a man, you make your own decisions, and I stand by mine.”
With Elee set to join the program in January, he is only a few short months away from embarking on a mission to bring a golden era of Maryland football.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Mike Locksley looking to 'Elevate' Terrapin football program in 2025
The 2025 Maryland QB room is full of talent; who will step up and take the starting job?
Mike Locksley Makes Stunning Admission at Big Ten Media Days