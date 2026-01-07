Terrapins Add Wide Receiver Depth in Wyoming Transfer Chris Durr Jr.

So far, Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins have focused heavily on one side of the ball in the transfer portal.

First, they added a big play threat in the backfield with Old Dominion running back Trequan Jones. Then came his ODU teammate, wide receiver Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, and redshirted running back Harry Dalton III from USC.

Now, the fourth addition to College Park evens out the list at two-and-two: former Wyoming wideout Chris Durr Jr.

The news was first reported by Allen Trieu of 247Sports.

Durr, a rising junior, caught 45 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns with the Cowboys last season. The year before that, he had 31 catches for 348 yards and one score.

The 5'10" receiver had visited Maryland earlier this week before making his commitment.

With Durr joining Abdul-Rahim Gladding, the Terps have replaced two of their three departing vets in the receivers' room. Shaleak Knotts, Jalil Farooq, and Octavian Smith Jr. all graduated after 2025, and all three left big shoes to fill.

The trio combined for 145 catches, 1,791 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Durr and Abdul-Rahim Gladding put together had 96 catches, 1,136 yards, and 10 touchdowns, but that came against mainly G6 competition instead of Power 4 opponents.

Still, it's more about fitting the right archetype of receiver than getting an exact recreation in the aggregate. Durr and Abdul-Rahim Gladding both have experience in the slot, with the former primarily filling that role at Wyoming.

Sep 14, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (15) runs against the Brigham Young Cougars during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Even after adding an explosive RB in Jones, the Terps will likely remain a pass-heavy offense with Malik Washington under center. After he tossed for nearly 3,000 yards as a true freshman, setting a school record in the process, the opportunity is there for the former four-star prospect to well exceed it.

Other Transfer News: Three More Terps to Enter Portal

According to the last 247Sports portal tracker update, three additional members of the 2025 squad are joining the 11 former Maryland players already in the transfer portal.

Braydon Lee, Cornerback - appeared in all 12 games last year, recording 18 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception; three years of eligibility remaining.

Dimitry Nicolas, Defensive Lineman - made four appearances over the last two years, recording one tackle; three years of eligibility remaining.

Sedrick Smith, Defensive Lineman - appeared in all 12 games last year, recording seven tackles; two years of eligibility remaining.

NOTE: Of the three, only Smith has posted his intent to transfer publicly. The other two are based on the 247 report and have not been confirmed yet.

