DMV Profile: Mount St. Joseph Wide Receiver Ausar Crawley

AhmedGhafir

Name: Ausar Crawley

Height: 5-9

Weight: 170

Position: wide receiver, kick returner

Offers: Arizona state, Morgan State

Interest: Old Dominion, Columbia, JMU

Stats: 73 catches, 797 receiving yards, ten touchdowns

Bio: football didn’t always come naturally for Mount St. Joseph prospect Ausar Crawley as his initial interest came on the hardwood. Initially a basketball player, Crawley joined the Mount St. Joseph football program as a freshman after former head coach Rich Holzer came out to watch him in action.

“I ended up playing varsity football and basketball my freshman year, played a little bit on football,” Crawley told AllTerrapins. His sophomore year, he made that next jump and was named second-team all-MIAA for both basketball and football. After Bryant and Stony Brook extended offers to Crawley for basketball, the interest for football was just beginning.

“My junior year, we won the [MIAA] championship,” Crawley added as an accomplishment from last fall. After finishing the season with 797 receiving yards and ten touchdowns on 73 catches, Crawley was named first team all-MIAA in football while adding second team honors for basketball.

The attention on the trail came with the success as Arizona State extended Crawley his first offer, only for Morgan State to jump in earlier this month. As Columbia, James Madison and Old Dominion show interest, Crawley knows exactly what motivates him heading into senior year.

“I have some things I still want to accomplish. I want to leave my legacy at the school, win championship in both sports and break the school record. If I get 60 catches this year, ill have school record for career receptions and I fell about five catches short of school record for catches in a season,” Crawley added. “A lot of people look at my size and overlook me, but people know that when they play me, I’m a problem.”

Crawley also boasts a 4.1 weighted GPA and earned a 1080 on his SAT.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ExtraSpecialK
ExtraSpecialK

Ahmed, do you think that Crawley could develop into a high P5 recruit a la Tavon Austin?

