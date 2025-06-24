Maryland Football: Terps favored to land in-state legacy recruit
The Maryland Terrapins could be receiving some good news on the recruiting trail soon, as three-star EDGE Jianni Davis is set to make an announcement. Davis, the son of former Terrapin star Vernon Davis, is rated as the No. 31 overall prospect from the state of Maryland and holds 12 different offers according to 247Sports. But Maryland is currently the only Power 4 offer, and there's a belief that Davis has his sights set on following in his father's footsteps.
His father, Vernon, was a star tight end for the Terrapins from 2003-2005. He finished his collegiate career with 1,371 yards and 9 touchdowns on 83 receptions, earning the title of consensus All-American. He would go on to become a first-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft (No. 6 overall) by the San Francisco 49ers and spend 14 years in the league. His career highlights include NFL receiving touchdown co-leader (2009), 2x Pro Bowler (2009, 2013), and Super Bowl Champion (2015). Davis accounted for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns on 583 receptions during his 14 seasons in the NFL.
Vernon accompanied Jianni for his official visit to College Park back in early June.
While no official predictions have been made about where Davis will commit, Maryland currently stands out as the only school showing strong mutual interest. With his father being a former Terp and Maryland representing the most significant offer so far, it would be surprising if he ended up anywhere other than College Park at this point.
