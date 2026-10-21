The news most of College Park and the DMV have been expecting has finally arrived: Maryland football is moving on from eighth year head coach Mike Locksley.

As first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel and confirmed by Maryland Athletics, the Terrapins are firing Locksley with five games left in the 2026 season. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the year.

Sources: Maryland coach Mike Locksley has been dismissed. Maryland dropped to 2-5 on Saturday after a last-second loss to Rutgers. Locksley is 39-54 overall at Maryland, including his interim stint in 2015. Maryland is on a bye this week. pic.twitter.com/WkVgkh0xKv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 21, 2026

"Following thoughtful conversations with Coach Locksley, we agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program," Maryland Director of Athletics Jim Smith said in a press release.

"On behalf of the University of Maryland, I want to thank Michael for his dedication to our football program and the genuine care he showed our student-athletes. Michael represented Maryland with pride, strengthened our connection throughout the state and the region, and made a lasting impact on the young men he coached. We are grateful to Michael, Kia, and his family for everything they have contributed to our university."

The decision comes after Maryland blew a 10-point halftime lead to Rutgers at home, losing 37-30 on Homecoming and dropping their record to 2-5. The loss was their eighth straight Big Ten defeat at home and 16th out of their last 17 conference games.

Maryland is left with a buyout of approximately $9.75 million for the final two plus years of Locksley's contract. While waiting until the end of the season would have saved a small portion of that, it's clear that the growing unrest from the fanbase and even potential recruits forced their hand.

The program also let co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino go following the Rutgers loss. Abdul-Rahim was set to assume full DC duties but will instead take full control of the team entering their bye week.

"Maryland football and this community mean a great deal to me," Locksley said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this program for so many years, and for the relationships I have built with our players, staff, alumni and supporters."

"I am proud of the work we have done together and remain deeply invested in the success and well-being of the young men in this program. They deserve our continued support, and I will always want the best for them and Maryland football."

Locksley has been leading the Maryland football program since 2019. During his seven plus seasons as head coach, the Terps compiled a 38-49 overall record with a poor 16-47 mark against Big Ten opponents.

He was also only 2-18 against ranked foes, with wins over No. 21 Syracuse in 2019 and No. 25 NC State in 2022.

Locksley had two previous tenures with Maryland as an assistant: he was the Terps running backs coach from 1997-2002 and the offensive coordinator from 2012-2015.

He also served as interim head coach for the final six games of 2015, compiling a 1-5 record. After three years on Nick Saban's Alabama staff, he returned to College Park again, this time as the long-term HC.

While there were some early signs of promise - such as recruiting Taulia Tagovailoa from Alabama and leading Maryland to three straight winning seasons - it's long been clear that Locksley's time was up.

With the proverbial band-aid now ripped off, Maryland leadership can begin its national search for a new leader. They are the first FBS program to make a coaching change this year, and thus have a head start at making their pitch to the many potential candidates out there.

Check back On SI as more information about Locksley's departure is unveiled.

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