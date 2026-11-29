The Maryland football program stands at a defining turning point following a 2026 campaign that finished 4–8 overall and 2–7 in Big Ten play. The season concluded as the Terrapins surrendered a 23–3 halftime lead against Penn State in a 27–26 walk-off loss. That defeat capped an autumn marked by the midseason dismissal of head coach Michael Locksley after a 2–5 start, after which interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim guided the squad to a 2–3 finish.

Athletic Director Jim Smith faces a multi-faceted rebuilding mandate across four core areas, finalizing a permanent head coaching hire, managing roster retention through the transfer portal, stabilizing a 2027 recruiting class, and preparing for the Big Ten's schedule.

The Coaching Carousel: Finalizing the Next Leader

An official hiring announcement appears imminent after Athletic Director Jim Smith and Deputy AD Diana Sabau opted to remain in College Park rather than traveling with the men's basketball team to Las Vegas.

Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor has emerged as a primary candidate. Taylor, who earned MAC Coach of the Year honors after leading Western Michigan to a 10–4 record, a MAC championship, and a Myrtle Beach Bowl victory in 2025, possesses a versatile background. A former Alabama receiver under Nick Saban, Taylor's résumé includes coaching wide receivers for the Carolina Panthers, serving as Stanford's running backs coach during Christian McCaffrey's Heisman runner-up season, working as Notre Dame's run game coordinator, and directing Louisville's offense in 2022.

Maryland's search committee evaluated several additional candidates:

Brian Kelly: The former Notre Dame and LSU coach confirmed an interview, calling Maryland an "undervalued asset" with booster support from Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.

The former Notre Dame and LSU coach confirmed an interview, calling Maryland an "undervalued asset" with booster support from Under Armour founder Kevin Plank. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim: The interim coach interviewed after leading Maryland to Big Ten wins over Purdue (34–29) and Wisconsin (24–21).

The interim coach interviewed after leading Maryland to Big Ten wins over Purdue (34–29) and Wisconsin (24–21). Jason Eck: New Mexico's head coach met in person with Maryland officials after leading the Lobos to a 9–2 record.

New Mexico's head coach met in person with Maryland officials after leading the Lobos to a 9–2 record. Charles Huff: The Memphis head coach explicitly removed himself from consideration, stating publicly that he will remain at Memphis.

Roster Management: Quarterback Decisions and Transfer Portal Dynamics

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Retaining top talent represents Athletic Director Jim Smith's top mandate for the incoming coaching staff. The centerpiece of Maryland's roster evaluation is sophomore quarterback Malik Washington.

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Washington, who set Maryland's freshman passing record in 2025 with 2,963 yards, experienced an up-and-down 2026 campaign marked by two interceptions at USC, four against UCLA, and a left knee injury. In the finale against Penn State, Washington threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the first half before the offense stalled. Following the game, Washington remained noncommittal about his 2027 plans, noting that his decision depends on the incoming coach's offensive system and timeline. While his mother, Kiana Teixeira, expressed a desire for him to remain in College Park, Washington emphasized that offensive fit dictates decisions.

The new coach must act swiftly ahead of the winter transfer portal window (January 4–13, 2027) and early signing period (December 2–4) to secure Washington and other key veterans like defensive ends Sidney Stewart and Zion Elee.

Recruiting Class Evolution: National Footprint and Trench Priorities

Maryland's 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 57 nationally with 17 commitments. Coaching instability triggered notable decommitments, including wide receiver Kyren Caldwell (flipped to UCF), running back Terrance Grant Jr. (flipped to Florida), Alabama offensive tackle Caleb Canty, running back Mekhi Graham, and interior lineman Abdus Kone.

The 2027 Big Ten Schedule

Maryland's 2027 competitive landscape will be shaped by the Big Ten's "Flex Protect XVIII" scheduling model. The elimination of traditional divisions removes the annual requirement of facing Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State in the same season.

Maryland's 2027 schedule features nine conference matchups alongside three non-conference games:

Maryland's 2027 Big Ten conference schedule features home matchups at SECU Stadium against Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, and USC, alongside a road slate that takes the Terrapins to Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Washington, and their protected annual rivalry game at Rutgers. In non-conference action, Maryland will host James Madison, Youngstown State, and Baylor in College Park.

Strategic Outlook for Maryland Football

The 2027 season presents Maryland with an opportunity to execute a complete program reset. With a balanced Big Ten schedule, a core of young talent led by Malik Washington, and an expanded national recruiting footprint, the Terrapins possess the components for growth. Success will depend on the incoming head coach's ability to establish structural discipline, stabilize the roster through the January transfer portal, and build an identity capable of finishing four quarters of Big Ten football.

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