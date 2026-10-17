Maryland Football Drops 5th Straight in 37-30 Loss to Rutgers

In a Big Ten battle at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, the Maryland Terrapins surrendered a 10-point halftime cushion, allowing the visiting Rutgers Scarlet Knights to storm back for a 37-30 victory. Maryland constructed a promising 23-13 lead at the break behind an explosive second quarter, but Rutgers completely controlled the narrative after halftime. The Scarlet Knights mounted a relentless 24-point unanswered run across the third and fourth quarters, exposing a gassed Terrapins defense that spent nearly 36 minutes on the field.

The defeat marks Maryland’s fifth consecutive loss, sinking the Terrapins to 2-5 overall and a winless 0-4 in Big Ten play. For Rutgers, the dramatic second-half comeback snapped a losing slide, securing their first conference win of the season as they elevated to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten action. The afternoon featured an intriguing quarterback duel.

Rutgers' Dylan Lonergan delivered a surgical 291-yard, three-touchdown performance to outduel Maryland Malik Washington, whose impressive dual-threat effort (319 total yards, two passing scores) was ultimately undone by Maryland's second-half offensive collapse.

Rutgers' control of time of possession proved to be the structural bedrock of their second-half rally. Holding the football for 35:49 compared to Maryland's 24:08, a massive differential of nearly 11:42, the Scarlet Knights systematically drained the clock and starved Maryland's offense of rhythm. This possession advantage was propelled by an exceptional 64.3 percent conversion rate on third downs (9-of-14), allowing Rutgers to put together extended drives that repeatedly reset the down box and squeezed the life out of the home crowd.

The physical toll of Rutgers' extended possessions broke Maryland's front seven in the second half. As the Terrapins' offense stalled, registering zero points and zero third-quarter momentum, Maryland's overworked defense wilted under the heavy pounding of Rutgers' ground game. Tailback Clay Thevenin (109 rushing yards) and power back Antwan Raymond repeatedly converted short-yardage situations, allowing Rutgers to unleash 24 unanswered points while dominating line-of-scrimmage battles when the game was on the line.

Rating Maryland Football Position Groups Halfway Through the 2026 Season: https://t.co/k4tVbQKONa — Maryland On SI (@TerpsOnSI) October 15, 2026

Game Flow & Quarter Breakdown

First Quarter: Early Scoring Exchange

Maryland established momentum on its second drive of the afternoon. Capitalizing on strong field position, the Terrapins marched 45 yards in seven plays over 3:11, capped by Damon Hall Jr. plunging into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run. Sean O'Haire tacked on the extra point to stake Maryland to a 7-0 advantage at the 7:30 mark.

Rutgers offered a methodical response late in the opening period. Lonergan directed a 10-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 6:42 of game clock. Lonergan finished the march by dropping a precise 15-yard touchdown pass to wideout KJ Duff. Dane Pizzaro converted the extra point with 0:50 remaining in the quarter, leveling the score at 7-7.

Second Quarter: Maryland Builds Halftime Cushion

Maryland regained control early in the second quarter. Washington engineered a 6-play, 49-yard march taking 2:51, concluding with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Fleming at 10:46 to put the Terps ahead 14-7. Rutgers answered with a grueling 12-play drive that covered a net of just 10 yards over 6:28, an unusual statistical march heavily shaped by multiple pre-snap penalties and field-position resets, before Lonergan found Duff for a 9-yard touchdown pass at 4:18.

The turning point of the half came on the ensuing extra point attempt. Maryland defensive back Jamare Glasker broke through the line, blocked the extra point, and snatched the live ball to race the length of the field for a rare defensive two-point conversion. Instead of a tied ballgame, Glasker's play pushed Maryland ahead 16-13. Feeding off that jolt of energy, Maryland struck again before the break. Hybrid weapon Chris Durr Jr. took a handoff and burst through the defense for a 16-yard touchdown run at 0:53, capping a 6-play, 60-yard drive (3:18) to send Maryland into halftime with a 23-13 cushion.

Third Quarter: The Momentum Shift

The second half marked a complete inversion of game dynamics as Rutgers adjusted its defensive fronts and stifled Maryland's rushing attack. Rutgers opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 58-yard drive (4:11), resulting in a 25-yard field goal from Pizzaro at 10:43 to trim the margin to 23-16.

With Maryland's offense completely sputtering and generating three-and-outs, Rutgers struck again through the air. Lonergan orchestrated a crisp 9-play, 80-yard drive taking 3:45, ending when he connected with Thevenin on a 19-yard touchdown pass. Pizzaro's extra point at 4:00 tied the contest at 23-23. Maryland was held entirely scoreless in the third quarter, managing under 30 yards of total offense during the frame.

Sidney Stewart continues to trend upward for Maryland, and his latest PFF grade proves it. A 90.4 defensive mark and elite pass‑rush production against Ohio State show he’s becoming one of the Big Ten’s most disruptive young defenders. https://t.co/k1DQM5U7e4#terps #maryland — Maryland On SI (@TerpsOnSI) October 13, 2026

Fourth Quarter: Rutgers Seals the Victory & Late Maryland Rally

Rutgers seized its first lead of the contest early in the final quarter. Thevenin punctuated a rapid 7-play, 53-yard drive (2:13) with a 7-yard touchdown run at 12:56, pushing the Scarlet Knights ahead 30-23. Rutgers then delivered the fatal blow on its next drive, executing an agonizing 12-play, 64-yard possession that burned 7:52 off the clock. Raymond punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown dive at 4:03, expanding the Rutgers lead to 37-23.

Refusing to yield quietly, Washington spearheaded a desperate late rally for Maryland. The sophomore quarterback drove the Terrapins 95 yards in just seven plays over 1:45, ending with a 10-yard touchdown pass to DeJuan Williams at 2:17 (O'Haire kick) to cut the deficit to 37-30. However, Rutgers held strong at the end when Maryland generated one last attempt to secure the Big Ten road win.

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