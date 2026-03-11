Chig Okonkwo Joins The Washington Commanders

Chig Okonkwo is returning to the DMV. Okonkwo signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Washington Commanders today.

Okonkwo makes the move to D.C after spending his first four years in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Okonkwo will now be paired up with a franchise star in quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Okonkwo turned heads for Washington faithful after following Daniels yesterday, which felt to most fans as a hint at the at-the-time free agent's potential interest in signing with the Commanders.

Okonkwo had his best statistical season yet in 2025, posting a career-high 56 receptions, 32.9 yards per game, and 560 receiving yards while also scoring two touchdowns.

Okonkwo has had instability at the QB position, having to play with five different QBs in his career: Ryan Tannehill (2022-2023), Joshua Dobbs (2022), Malik Willis (2022-2023), Will Levis (2023-2024), and Cam Ward (2025).

Ward was put in a rough situation this past season, with instability on the offensive line and veteran weapons who struggled with consistency and injuries. Okonkwo was the reliable weapon for the young Ward in what was also Ward's rookie season, playing in all 17 games and starting in 12 of those contests.

Why Washington?

Veteran Zach Ertz had been the starting tight end in Washington for the past two seasons. Ertz had a great 2024 season with the rookie Daniels, hauling in 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns while playing all 17 regular-season games and three playoff games.

However, in 2025, age and Daniels' dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season caused a slight dip in production for the 13-year veteran. But the main killer was the season-ending torn ACL injury Ertz sustained in week 14 at the Vikings.

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters knew he needed to get younger and more explosive in that group to put around Daniels. John Bates and Ben Sinnott are great blocking tight ends, with Sinnott still not having quite proven himself as a pass catcher in two seasons.

Bringing in Okonkwo brings a physical, downhill, and athletic weapon on offense. Okonkwo can turn short-yard catches into chunk plays with his yards-after-catches, utilizing his shiftiness and speed to break away. Okonkwo also knows how to stretch the field up the seams and middle, creating mismatches for defenses with slower linebackers or smaller defensive backs matched up with him.

Expectations

Newly promoted offensive coordinator David Blough is expected to bring in elements of Kliff Kingsbury's concepts and what he learned while with the Detroit Lions under Ben Johnson.

Okonkwo is the dynamic player Blough will enjoy using in his offense, whether that's in 12 personnel, lining up outside, in the slot, or even in the backfield with the quarterback.

Quick plays and play action will allow Okonkwo to shine best where he can easily best his career highs from a season ago, especially with a healthy Daniels under center and Terry McLaurin on the outside, along with the potential addition of Brandon Aiyuk, who's set to be released by the 49ers and sign a one-year deal with Washington.

I predict a 60+ reception, 600+ yards, at least five touchdowns, 100+ rushing yards, and one rushing score from Okonkwo in 2026.

