Top Destinations For Stefon Diggs In 2026 NFL Free Agency

Earlier this past week, the New England Patriots made a surprising move that many people may not have seen coming. The Pats released four-time Pro Bowl veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs after one season in Foxborough.

Diggs was signed by New England to a three-year $69 million pact in March of 2025, after coming off a season-ending torn acl in his lone season with the Houston Texans.

Diggs proved his value with New England, playing and starting in all 17 games posting:

Another great game for Stefon Diggs, who has his third 100-yard game of the season. He finished tonight’s win with 9 receptions for 105 yards 🐢 pic.twitter.com/LWHu4jy3YY — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) November 14, 2025

85 receptions, 1013 receiving yards, 11.9 yards per catch, four receiving touchdowns, and a career-high 83.3 catching %.

Diggs fit nicely in Josh McDaniels' offense, forming a reliable connection with second-year franchise quarterback Drake Maye. It accelerated Maye's development, improving his statistical rankings in 2025: passing yards (4th in the NFL), touchdowns (3rd in the NFL), and total QBR (1st in the NFL).

Diggs became the No. 1 wideout New England desperately needed and a mentor to young wideouts Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, and DeMario Douglas, helping them improve and make big plays downfield.

Now, entering free agency, Diggs should have many suitors for his skill set and experience. Let's take a look at who those teams could possibly be....

1.) Tennessee Titans:

Franchise quarterback Cam Ward desperately needs skill position players around him to help his development and grow the offense. Last season, veterans Tyler Lockett and Calvin Ridley were expected to be the guys who had been there, done that, but struggled with inconsistent play and injuries. Bringing in Diggs can immediately provide stability and consistent play that will be a No. 1 player that still has elite level talent even at this stage in his career.

2.) New York Jets:

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are the juice on the New York offense, but Wilson was limited by injuries this past season, only playing in seven games. The Jets need another receiver to pair up with Wilson to form a 1-2 punch for whoever ends up starting at QB for the Jets in 2026.

3.) Denver Broncos

The Broncos currently have four receivers on the books for the 2026 season: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant. Sutton earned his second career Pro Bowl nod this past season, posting 1,000+ receiving yards and seven scores. Franklin was the next best pass catcher with 65 receptions for 709 yards and six scores. Mims and Bryant each had under 400 receiving yards on the year. To elevate this Denver offense with Bo Nix, the Broncos need another strong-handed, space-creating, and reliable receiver option on the outside. Why not Diggs?

The Free Agency legal tampering period began today, with deals already in place, including Mike Evans signing with the 49ers, Alec Pierce re-signing with the Colts, Michael Pittman Jr. traded to the Steelers, and Wan'Dale Robinson signing with the Titans. There is a demand for skilled receivers, and Diggs' name will be among the targeted.

