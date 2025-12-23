D.J Moore Hauls In OT Game-Winning Touchdown Pass Vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears pulled off a remarkable 22-16 comeback overtime victory against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, in front of a rowdy, sold-out Soldier Field.

In case you missed it, one of Maryland's own, DJ Moore, was the hero for Chicago (11-4), making a huge game-winning play in overtime. We'll get to that, but let's break down how we got up to that point....

Chicago trailed 16-6 with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Up to that point, the Bears' offense had been struggling, unable to sustain drives that put them in scoring position. Their first drive of the game marched them all the way down to the Green Bay four-yard line, but they stalled after fumbling on a fourth-and-one, despite recovering it.

However, in those last five minutes, Chicago did the impossible. They drove the field in those five minutes and kicked a field goal with 1:59 left, making it a 16-9 Packers lead.

Chicago Head Coach Ben Johnson elected to go for an onside kick, given the circumstances with the clock not on his team's side and the need to score before the two-minute warning.

Chicago miraculously recovered the onside attempt, a feat that is nearly impossible to do in the league. The Bears drove down the field, and Caleb Williams tossed a game-tying touchdown pass on fourth down with 24 seconds left.

In overtime, Green Bay turned the ball over on downs at the Chicago 37-yard line after a botched snap exchange.

Three plays later, Williams was under center from the Green Bay 46-yard line, faked to his running back. Stepped into a deep shot down the middle and found Moore in the end zone with a Green Bay defensive back draped on him for an over-the-shoulder falling grab, securing an incredible comeback victory for the Bears.

Moore was Chicago's leading receiver with five receptions, 97 yards, and one touchdown on seven targets.

Moore talked postgame on the field about the gritty comeback victory by his team, saying:

" It took a lot, a lot of ups and downs on our side, but we flew to the end and made it happen."

On his touchdown reception, he continued saying:

" We worked on it in practice. I seen the look, nobody back deep. I just got to run my ass off and go catch the ball for Caleb."

Moore has strung together back-to-back strong performances for the Bears, hauling in 69 yards and two scores the week before in a win against the Cleveland Browns.

He was a key piece in Saturday's victory, especially with the absences of the young talent wideouts in Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) with injuries.

Chicago holds the No. 2 seed in the NFC and has nearly secured the NFC North division for the first time since 2018. All they need is for the Baltimore Ravens to beat Green Bay on Saturday.

The Bears can also clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the entire playoffs if they win their final two games of the season (at San Francisco & vs. Detroit) and the Seattle Seahawks drop one of their final two games.