Former Maryland DB Matt Robinson Is All Set To Join Las Vegas Raiders Staff

Former Maryland defensive back Matt Robinson is all set to head west. The 32-year-old has been hired by the Las Vegas Raiders as their new defensive backs coach, according to multiple reports. The move comes just days after Robinson accepted a position with the New York Giants.

Robinson’s path to this opportunity is deeply tied to his roots at Maryland and the NFL’s coaching carousel. A standout player for the Terrapins from 2017 to 2020, he appeared in 39 games across five seasons as a linebacker and defensive back. After a brief stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in 2015 that was cut short by injury, Robinson transitioned to coaching.

He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at UConn (2017-18) before returning to his alma mater for two more years in the same role. In 2021, he landed a defensive coaching fellowship with the Baltimore Ravens under head coach John Harbaugh.

From there, Robinson climbed quickly. As joined as a defensive quality control coach in 2023, outside linebackers coach in 2024, and a key contributor to one of the league’s top defenses.

A Move Out Of The Blue

Robinson’s latest chapter began last week when he joined Harbaugh’s new staff in New York as assistant defensive line coach. But the Raiders, under new head coach Klint Kubiak, saw a better fit for him. Robinson will now serve as the full-time secondary coach which is quite a promotion from his previous assistant-level roles.

Former Maryland DB Matt Robinson is named the Raiders new secondary coach. Was initially set to join John Harbaugh’s staff in New York https://t.co/C33FwtJiZg — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) February 15, 2026

Despite NFL rules typically discouraging lateral moves so soon after a hire, this move still came through. Robinson’s connection to the Raiders’ new defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard, played a major role behind it. The two worked together on the Ravens’ staff in 2022, building a strong professional relationship.

For the Raiders, this hire will bring a young, rising coach to a staff still taking shape. Robinson brings fresh energy and recent experience from a Ravens defense that led the NFL in several key categories last season, including fewest rushing yards allowed and sacks.

What It Means for the Raiders and Robinson

Robinson’s arrival gives the Raiders a coach who has worked his way up through every level of the profession. His background includes hands-on work with defensive fronts and linebackers, but his new role will focus on the secondary, developing cornerbacks and safeties in a league where coverage skills are more critical than ever.

This is a homecoming of sorts for Robinson, who grew up in New Jersey and played high school football at Don Bosco Prep before heading to Maryland. Now, he returns to the East Coast roots while taking on a bigger responsibility in Las Vegas.

The Raiders’ defense struggled in 2025, finishing near the bottom of the league in several categories. With new coordinator Rob Leonard and now Robinson in the secondary, the hope is for a much-needed overhaul in 2026.

As the Raiders finalize their staff, Robinson’s hire could be quite significant in the upcoming days as his young blood as well as years of experience could offer a lot of new perspectives. For the former Terp, it’s the latest step in a coaching journey that began on the practice fields in College Park and now leads to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

