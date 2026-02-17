Former Maryland Quarterback Brian Fleury Joins Seattle Seahawks As Offensive Coordinator

Brian Fleury, who once walked on at Maryland as a quarterback, has been hired by the Seattle Seahawks as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Klint Kubiak, who left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The move was confirmed Sunday and marks a significant career promotion for the former Terrapin.

Fleury spent the past seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan, whose system heavily influenced the one Kubiak installed in Seattle. The Seahawks rode that scheme to a Super Bowl appearance this season, finishing third in the NFL in points per game. Fleury’s deep knowledge of this specific scheme makes him a logical fit as the team looks to maintain its identity.

From Walk-On to NFL Coordinator

Fleury was a star at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. He led the team to a state championship as a senior quarterback in 1997. He started his college career as a walk-on at Maryland before transferring to Towson, where he played from 1999 to 2002.

After his playing days, Fleury began coaching at the college level. He spent time at Sacred Heart and Towson before landing his first NFL job in 2013 as a quality control coach with the Buffalo Bills. From there, he moved to the Cleveland Browns, then the Miami Dolphins, where he worked in football research and analytics roles.

In 2019, Fleury joined the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach. He transitioned to the offensive side in 2020 and became tight ends coach in 2022. This past season, he added the title of run game coordinator. His work with the 49ers’ tight ends and the ground game helped San Francisco become one of the league’s most balanced and efficient offenses.

Seattle’s new head coach, Mike Macdonald, who has a defensive background, wanted continuity on offense after Kubiak’s departure. Fleury provides that while bringing fresh energy and proven success to the same scheme.

Ties to the Seahawks Organization

Fleury also has direct connections to the new Seahawks staff. He worked alongside new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in Baltimore in 2022 during his time with the Ravens. That familiarity should help the transition.

The Seahawks interviewed several internal candidates, including quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko (who is expected to join Kubiak in Las Vegas), passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, and others.

Brian Fleury, who played one season at Maryland in 1998 before transferring to Towson, and then began his coaching career as an intern in 2003, has been named offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks 🐢 pic.twitter.com/eNWRfkkYcY — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 16, 2026

Ultimately, they decided to bring in Fleury, who has never called plays at the college or NFL level but has extensive experience in a system. His background includes time on both sides of the ball, which gives him a well-rounded perspective.

For us Terrapins fans, Fleury’s is nothing less than a spectacle. From walk-on quarterback at Maryland to NFL offensive coordinator in less than two decades, his path shows what perseverance and smart career moves can achieve.

The Seahawks offense ranked among the league’s best in 2025, and Fleury is expected to keep much of that foundation intact. Seattle finished 10th in rushing and eighth in passing, thanks to a commitment to the outside zone run game and play-action concepts.

Fleury will have strong pieces to work with, including running back Kenneth Walker III and a talented receiving corps. His ability to develop tight ends and coordinate the run game should translate well.

As the Seahawks prepare for the 2026 season, Fleury’s hire represents a wave of new leadership. For the former Maryland quarterback, it’s the latest chapter in a remarkable coaching journey that began on the practice fields in College Park.

