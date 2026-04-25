Maryland football has extended its streak of NFL draftees to nine consecutive years, as defensive back Jalen Huskey was selected 100th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars overnight Friday.

The pick was largely unexpected, as most mock drafts didn't have Huskey going until late on day three, if at all.

Nevertheless, it gives the Jags some immediate depth in the secondary, and perhaps a long-term replacement for Eric Murray or, if he is not extended, Antonio Johnson.

It also continues a streak of Maryland draft prospects taken in the first three rounds to five years in a row.

Jalen was quick to show appreciation for his new team late last night:

Huskey joined the Terrapins as a junior after spending his first two college seasons at Bowling Green.

In 2024, Huskey collected 45 tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup, one blocked kick, and one fumble recovery over 12 games. He also made a positional change, moving from corner to strong safety starting in Week 5.

Then as a senior, Huskey - now a Maryland captain - cemented himself as one of the Big Ten's top DBs. He had 72 tackles, four interceptions, and two pass breakups over 12 games, with a strong 83.5 pass coverage grade from PFF.

Those stats led to him earning Second-Team All-Big Ten and team Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Here's a look at his career highlights:

Huskey was one of two Terps to be invited to this spring's Scouting Combine, along with OL Alan Herron. His selection makes him the eighth Maryland DB to be drafted in as many years.

Here is the rest of that group:

Dante Trader Jr. - 2025 5th Round (155), Miami Dolphins

Tarheeb Still - 2024 5th Round (137), Los Angeles Chargers

Deonte Banks - 2023 1st Round (24), New York Giants

Jakorian Bennett - 2023 4th Round (104), Las Vegas Raiders

Nick Cross - 2022 3rd Round (96), Indianapolis Colts

Antonie Brooks - 2020 6th Round (198), Pittsburgh Steelers

Darnell Savage - 2019 1st Round (22), Green Bay Packers

Huskey joins 25 other Maryland alumni in the NFL - a figure which puts them inside the Top 30 most represented colleges in the pros.

Maryland On SI will continue to provide coverage of the Draft on day three, as well as the post-draft free agency process for those who go unselected.

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