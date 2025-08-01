Ex-Terp Josh Kaltenberger makes his NFL debut in the NFL Hall of Fame Game
Yesterday evening marked the beginning of NFL games every week up until mid-February. The Los Angeles Chargers faced off against the reigning NFC North champion Detroit Lions in the NFL Hall of Fame game at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. A former Maryland Terrapin made his NFL debut in yesterday's contest, Josh Kaltenberger, a center for the Chargers who attended College Park in 2024 as a grad transfer.
Before transferring to the University of Maryland in 2024
-Kaltenberger earned his degree in General Management in May 2023
-Played in 36 games for the Boilermakers from 2021 to 2023
- started in the final three games of the 2022 season at center and made two more starts in two of Purdue's final three games in 2023
-Received Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of the last three seasons.
In 2024, he made all 12 starts at center for the Terps, part of a passing offense that ranked third in the Big Ten with 275.7 passing yards per game. While also anchoring the offensive line for one of Maryland's best rushing performances in a couple of years against UConn (269 total rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) on 8/31.
Here are some of Kaltenberger's blocking ratings from the Maryland athletic page below:
Kaltenberger was the 11th highest graded pass blocker (75.7) on the O-line this past season in the Big Ten (min 750 snaps), as he blocked for the third most productive passing offense in the Big Ten (275.7 ypg). Kaltenberger surrendered just six hurries, tied for the fewest in the conference. His 11 pressures were also the 12th fewest.
I'm looking forward to seeing more of Kaltenberger in the preseason, wishing him well on his NFL journey, and hoping he can secure a final roster spot on the 53.
