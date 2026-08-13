How The Maryland Football Defense Moves Forward Following Zahir Mathis's Injury?

Maryland's defense has been dealt tough blows before it even hit the field for a single snap of the 2026-27 regular season. Now, that side of the ball faces even more questions ahead of week one.

Following the departure of former defensive back Dontay Joyner, the Terps were ready to turn that page and steer ahead to football. But once the focus shifted back to the field, the football gods reminded them of how grueling an offseason can be.

Edge rusher Zahir Mathis has been lost for the entire 2026-27 season after sustaining an injury during fall practice yesterday, first confirmed by the school.

Mathis's absence will be a strain not only on the edge room but on the entire defense. He was one of the Terps' talented pieces on a team poised for a big season, building on the momentum he had a season ago.

Mathis finished with 35 total tackles (22 solo & 13 assisted), eight and a half tackles for loss, six sacks, one pass breakup, and three QB hits.

Mathis and his running mate, Sidney Stewart, combined for 13 sacks on the season, leading the team, which will be production that needs to be filled in his absence.

Zion Elee

Enter the incoming 2026 five-star recruit Zion Elee, who hails from the DMV and elected to stay at College Park despite a country-wide interest in services from major Power Four programs. Elee will now slide into Mathis's spot and get a bulk of reps opposite of Stewart.

Elee brings explosiveness and an athletic presence that will wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Elee's speed off the edge makes him a threat as both a pass rusher and a run stopper, able to hit gaps to stuff plays. He also has a great bend and close-in speed to hit home for sacks and run down players out of the backfield into the flats.

Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino has to be thrilled to have the young and promising edge on his roster and will probably work closely with him to develop him into a top guy in the conference known for producing top NFL-ready edge rushers.

Nashir Taylor & DD Holmes

These two edge rushers return after spending the previous season at College Park and will see increased snaps and be called upon in different formations and sets. Holmes has great athleticism, and he can come off the edge well and attack linemen well on blocks. Last season, Taylor played in 11 games, starting once, posting 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and two QB hurries. Taylor's experience will be huge for expectations, scheme fit, and taking pressure off of Elee.

I could even see linebackers Trey Reddick and Carlton Smith being used on the line in pass-rushing situations to provide different looks and throw off offenses.

We will listen out for more news regarding the room, statements from the coaching staff on the injury, and the process moving forward here on On SI.

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