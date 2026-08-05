Maryland Linebacker Daniel Wingate Earns Spot on 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The Football Writers Association of America released its 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List today, naming Maryland linebacker Daniel Wingate among the 68 defensive standouts selected as early contenders for the national defensive player of the year. Wingate joins a field that includes three returning FWAA All-Americans, representing 47 schools across all 10 FBS conferences and the Independents, underscoring both the depth of defensive talent nationwide and Wingate’s rising stature as one of college football’s premier playmakers.

Just under half of the 68 players selected, 30 in total, come from the powerhouse Southeastern (17) and Big Ten (13) Conferences, while both the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences contribute 10 players each. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will narrow this elite field when they announce the finalists for the 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on November 19, ahead of the official trophy presentation at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, North Carolina, on December 7.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy traces its origins back to 1993, when the Football Writers Association of America began honoring the nation’s top defensive player each season. Two years later, in 1995, the FWAA named the award after Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski, the legendary two‑way force from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football with his rare blend of size, toughness, and versatility before becoming a star for the Chicago Bears in the 1930s. His impact on the sport was so profound that he became a charter member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential players in the history of the game.

Maryland Terrapins linebacker Daniel Wingate (1) takes down Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Easton Messer (8) during the first half at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wingate delivered one of the most complete defensive seasons in recent Maryland history during his 2025 junior campaign. Starting all 12 games and earning Honorable Mention All‑Big Ten honors, Wingate became the first Terp since Tre Watson in 2018 to surpass 100 tackles, finishing with 102—sixth in the Big Ten and 35th nationally. His 62 solo tackles ranked second in the conference and tied for seventh in the nation, underscoring his ability to consistently win one‑on‑one battles in space. Wingate added 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, and two quarterback hurries, showcasing his versatility across all levels of the defense. He posted five double‑digit tackle games, including a career‑high 14 stops against NIU, and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after recording 11 tackles, a sack, 1.5 TFLs, and a QB hurry in Maryland’s win at Wisconsin.

Wingate’s impact extended beyond the stat sheet. His teammates voted him the 2025 Team MVP and selected him as one of three season‑long captains, reflecting his leadership and presence in the locker room. He also represented Maryland at Big Ten Media Days, further cementing his role as the face of the Terps’ defense. His breakout season not only elevated Maryland’s defensive profile but also positioned him as one of the nation’s premier linebackers heading into 2026.

Across his three seasons at Maryland, Wingate steadily evolved into one of the program’s most productive defenders, compiling 159 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks over 35 career games. After limited action in 2023, where he posted 11 tackles, Wingate broke out in 2024 with 50 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and a growing presence in Maryland’s front seven. His 2025 campaign cemented his rise, delivering 102 tackles, 62 of them solo, along with 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, and two quarterback hurries. His year‑over‑year growth reflects a defender who not only elevated his production but became one of the most reliable and impactful linebackers in the Big Ten.

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin (3) is pursued by Maryland Terrapins linebacker Daniel Wingate (1) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations for Wingate in 2026 are sky‑high as he enters the season not only as Maryland’s defensive centerpiece but as one of the nation’s most respected returning linebackers. With a Nagurski Trophy Watch List nod already in hand, Wingate is poised to elevate his game even further, building on his elite tackling production, leadership, and playmaking versatility. Maryland will rely on him to anchor a defense aiming to take another step forward in the Big Ten, and his combination of experience, consistency, and competitive edge positions him as a legitimate contender for national honors.

If his trajectory continues, Wingate could finish 2026 as one of the most decorated defenders in program history, and a name firmly on the radar of NFL scouts.

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