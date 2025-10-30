Looking ahead to No. 2 Indiana vs. Maryland in Week 10
Fresh off a week nine bye and a final-second loss to UCLA, the Maryland Terrapins return to the field in week 10 looking to end their three-game skid.
The Terps (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) will welcome the No. 2 team in the country, the Indiana Hoosiers, who are 8-0 and undefeated. This will be a giant measuring stick for Mike Locksley and his young team to see if they can go toe-to-toe with one of the best in the Big Ten and the country.
The Hoosiers boast the 6th-best offense and 7th-ranked defense in the nation. Indiana scores 45.4 points per game (third) and completes 58.2 % of their third-downs (best in the FCBS). Junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza leads their offensive firepower, tossing for 1,923 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 188.5 rating. Mendoza has also run for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Elijah Sarratt has been on a tear for the Indiana receiving corps, hauling 45 receptions for 609 yards, ten scores, and zero drops. He has a good running mate in Omar Cooper who has 39 receptions for 583 yards and seven touchdowns, while also rushing for 74 yards and a score.
Maryland's offense will be looking to rebound from a tough outing that saw it score only 10 points, gain 337 total yards (127 rushing and 210 passing), and go 6-for-17 on third-down attempts. They could never take advantage of the field advantage and opportunities the defense supplied them with.
Freshman star quarterback Malik Washington had his worst game statistically with the Terps, completing 23-of-48 passing attempts for 210 yards, one passing touchdown, and one interception.
Washington will rely on receivers Jalil Farooq ( 31 receptions, 277 yards, and one touchdown), Octavian Smith ( 27 receptions, 378 yards), and Shaleak Knotts ( 26 receptions, 421 yards, and five touchdowns) to make big plays down the field.
Defensively, the Terps have had a tremendous all-around season, with 22 sacks (3rd in the Big Ten & 17th in the FBS), and stated on the Maryland athletics website leads the FBS with a +1.57 turnover differential. The Terps have forced 16 turnovers, while only committing five turnovers. 14 of the 16 turnovers forced have been interceptions from the secondary, a unit that has stepped up this year, being disruptive in the passing lanes.
Game Details:
When: November 1, 2025
Where: SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland
Game Start: 3:30 p.m.
How to watch: CBS
Terps Player To Watch: TE Dorian Fleming
Fleming has had a semi-quiet stretch recently, not eclipsing 40+ receiving yards since Oct. 4th against Washington. However, Fleming has flashed his skills this year, so the Terps were excited to bring in the tight end from Georgia State. He's an athletic, skillful player who can come down with the ball when you throw it his way. I'm looking for him to be an X-factor in this matchup.
History vs. Indiana
These two teams have played 13 times overall, with Maryland's record against the Hoosiers being 5-8. Maryland has won three out of the past four meetings. Last year, the Hoosiers defeated the Terps 42-28.
Final Verdict:
The Terps' defense will need to consistently stop an elite offense that has scored 30+ points in six of its eight wins. Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis must continue to generate pressure and lead the defensive line. Offensively, you have to extend your drives and make explosive plays. This is a game where very few mistakes can be made. Establishing the run with DeJaun Williams can help open up Washington and the passing attack to take shots down the field.
