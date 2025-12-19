“I’m Back” Maryland Cornerback Dontay Joyner Confirms His Return

Maryland cornerback Dontay Joyner announced that he would return to the Terrapins for his senior season. This news surely pleased head coach Mike Locksley and his program that is going through a turnover this season.

Joyner was Maryland’s top corner in 2025; his choice of staying with the Terrapins instead of testing NFL Draft waters will significantly improve Maryland's secondary, which will face a lot of changes in the portal window.

Joyner was a transfer from Arkansas State last offseason. He led the Terps with eight pass breakups and tied for fourth with two interceptions. He ranked sixth on the team in tackles, proving a reliable starter in coverage. His retention follows quarterback Malik Washington’s decision Saturday to return for his sophomore year.

To make the announcement official, Joyner said, “I’M BACK” during the official signing. It was shared on the X social media platform through the official Maryland Terrapins handle.

Another year lock down 🔒 pic.twitter.com/SwWAMl4zTQ — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 18, 2025

“That’s the next transition for us,” Locksley said earlier this month on National Signing Day. “As we close the book on the high school signees, our intentions now go to the portal as well as retaining our current roster.”

With Joyner’s choice, it’s evident that the staff is acting on their words. Though Joyner’s return will bring a lot of relief to his teammates and Locksley, he also has a bad record that the Terrapins will hope never to repeat.

During their matchup against Washington, Joyner was hit with two personal fouls that eventually led to a bitter loss. His actions were highly criticised, but coach Lockley has confirmed that the cornerback has apologised and is all set to make his play in the upcoming season.

Quarterback Room Thins Out For Maryland

While Terrapins were able to retain Joyner and Washington, they still lack depth. Redshirt freshman Khristian Martin entered the portal this week. Justyn Martin and Roman Jensen also departed.

Justyn Martin completed 24 passes for 179 yards at UCLA in 2024. This marks his second portal entry. Jensen saw minimal action over two seasons, recording one negative rushing yard.

The room now hinges on Washington, Jackson Hamilton, and 2026 three-star commit Nathan Bernhard. Locksley will most likely add more options from the transfer window.

Joyner’s return anchors the secondary rebuild. Washington’s commitment secures the offense’s future in the upcoming season. Locksley’s staff are fully focused on the portal for reinforcements across positions.

Maryland aims to rebound in 2026. With Joyner securing the secondary and Washington under center, the core foundation of Maryland's squad seems to be tightened up. The portal will determine if depth follows.

More from Maryland On SI