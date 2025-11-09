Maryland Falls To Rutgers 35-20
Looking to bounce back after a rough showing last week against No. 2 Indiana, the Maryland Terrapins hoped to turn its focus to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and emerge victorious Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, New Jersey.
However, it resulted in a disappointing outcome: the Scarlet Knights (5-5) defeated the Terps (4-5) 35-20, suffering their fifth straight loss after beginning the season 4-0.
Freshman quarterback Malik Washington had a career day, eclipsing 164 rushing yards on eight carries and one rushing touchdown. It was the most yards by a Power Conference true freshman quarterback since 2019 by former Ole Miss quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee (212 yards against LSU).
Washington wasted no time getting the Terps on the board, taking off to the right side for a 73-yard score that saw nothing but open field 37 seconds into the game.
Running the ball was one of Maryland's strengths today, with the team collecting a total of 305 yards on the ground: their most since the 2019 season. Washington led the way, followed by running back Nolan Ray (five carries, 77 yards) and DeJaun Williams (14 carries, 64 yards).
There was no more scoring in the first quarter by any team. The Terps made a great stand on Rutgers' opening drive with a tipped interception by Lavain Scruggs at the goal line.
The Scarlet Knights used the second quarter to guide them to their fifth victory of the season, scoring three touchdowns in the quarter alone. Their second score was a 45-yard shot down the field from quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to receiver Ian Strong, taking their first lead of the day, 14-10.
The Terps responded immediately on the next drive, with Washington connecting to Kaleb Webb for a 21-yard grab in the endzone to reclaim the lead. But Rutgers drove methodically down the field on a 3-yard score to lead 21-17 at the half.
In the second half, the Maryland offense only managed to score a 44-yard field goal but could not find the end zone. Rutgers had two second-half scoring drives that lasted at least 4.5 minutes and resulted in touchdowns.
Whereas the running game was hitting on all cylinders, the passing game had arguably its worst outing today, only managing to gain 98 total yards. Tight end Dorian Fleming was the only Terp to eclipse 30+ receiving yards (four receptions & 39 yards).
What Hurt The Terps?
One name dictated this game for the Rutgers offense: Antwan Raymond. Raymond carried the ball a whopping 41 times for 240 yards (new-career high) on 5.9 yards per carry and scored one touchdown. The Terps' defense had no answer for the sophomore back as he kept drives alive and opened up the air attack for Rutgers.
Key Team Stats
Maryland had five penalties called on them for 45 yards.
The Terps turned the ball over twice (one interception and one fumble.
Maryland converted 4-out-of-12 third-down attempts. While going 1-of-3 on fourth-down attempts.
Rutgers outgained Maryland 485-to-403.
The Scarlet Knights had possession for 34:58 compared to Maryland, which had 25:02 of possession.
Head coach Mike Locksley moves to 17-45 against the Big Ten conference... rough and now the coach will face even more scrutiny in the media and from fans, even after backing from athletic director Jim Smith.
