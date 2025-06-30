Maryland football announces trio to attend and speak to media at Big Ten Media Days
The 2025 Big Ten Media Days will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from Tuesday, July 22 - Thursday, July 24. Maryland's head coach Mike Locksley, along with selected players, will partake on Tuesday. The Terrapins are joined by Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Rutgers on Day 1 of the event.
On Monday, Maryland announced which three players would join Locksley when talking to the media about the upcoming 2025 season. He will be joined by DB Jalen Husky, LB Daniel Wingate, and OL Isaiah Wright.
You can read the press release below:
Jalen Husky is in his second season with Terps after transferring in from Bowling Green. A Quince Orchard product, Huskey appeared in 12 games with 11 starts for Maryland as a junior in 2024. He totaled 45 tackles (21 solo), 2.5 TFLs, four passes defended, three interceptions, one blocked kick and one fumble recovery last season. Huskey posted a career-high tying 10 tackles at Oregon and his interceptions came against Michigan State, Virginia and Indiana.
Daniel Wingate has been an impact player since stepping foot on campus in 2023. A St. Vincent Pallotti product, Wingate has played in 23 games for the Terps through his freshman and sophomore seasons. In 2024, he ranked third on the team with 50 tackles and tied for third on the squad with 6.5 TFLs. Wingate recorded a career-high seven tackles and career-high 2.0 TFLs against Rutgers and he logged six tackles at Oregon.
Isaiah Wright is expected to be a leader on the offense for the Terps after transferring in last season but missing the year due to a preseason injury. Wright joined the Terps after starting 24 games on Buffalo's offensive line for two seasons. In 2023, Wright started 11 games for the Bulls, including five at left tackle and six at center. The versatile lineman helped Buffalo tie for third in the MAC in fewest sacks allowed that season.
