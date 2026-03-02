Maryland Football's Results at 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has wrapped up, and two former Maryland Terrapins had the chance to perform drills in front of league scouts and coaches.

First up was defensive back Jalen Huskey, who was set to do drills with the rest of his position group last Friday. However, Huskey was one of four invited DBs who did not end up running the 40-yard dash or other drills.

He will still have the chance to do so later at Maryland's pro day, the date of which has yet to be announced.

Huskey did at least take official measurements, locking in at 6'1", 196 lbs. He received a 5.83 Prospect Grade, which equates to an "average backup or special teamer" on the NFL's eight-point scale.

Meanwhile, Herron measured 6'5", 308 lbs. and earned a 5.67 Prospect Grade, tabbing him as a "candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad."

He did complete a nearly full set of drills with the rest of the offensive linemen on Sunday, only opting out of a broad jump. The results for those drills are below:

Drill Result 40-Yard Dash 5.09 Seconds 10-Yard Split 1.84 Seconds Vertical Jump 32 Inches 3-Cone Drill 8.20 Seconds 20-Yard Shuttle 5.09 Seconds

Herron's 40-yard time was ranked 17th out of 39 participants. Iowa's Logan Jones finished first with a 4.90, and nine OL completed the dash with a sub-5 time.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland offensive lineman Alan Herron runs his 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Herron also finished in the top half with his vertical (16th). He did not post an official bench rep on Monday.

Huskey had 72 tackles, four interceptions, and two pass breakups in his senior season, also earning an impressive 83.5 PFF pass coverage grade.

Herron was also well liked by PFF, who awarded him an 80.3 pass blocking grade. He had allowed only three sacks throughout the 2025 season.

This was a smaller Terrapin showing than normal - 2022 was the last time only two Terps received invites.

Maryland has sent seven, four, and five prospects, respectively, to the Combine the past three years. 11 of those men ended up being selected in the Draft.

That said, it doesn't mean Huskey and Herron are the only two players with a chance to be drafted.

Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II was taken in the 4th round by the Chicago Bears last year despite not being invited to the Combine. He then appeared in seven games for them off the bench.

Offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, another Combine snub, went to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 7th round back in 2023. He started their first three games of 2024 at left guard and has been a rotational piece since.

This year's NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh April 23-25. Sometime before then, Maryland's aforementioned Pro Day will take place in College Park.

There, Herron, Huskey, and other graduating players will have another chance to catch scouts' eyes. Stay tuned for a date and list of participants.

More from Maryland On SI