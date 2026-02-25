Maryland Coordinator Heading To Vikings After Getting Promoted Weeks Ago

The Vikings have hired Maryland football's special teams coordinator Chili Davis as their new assistant special teams coordinator, according to multiple reports. The move comes shortly after head coach Mike Locksley promoted Davis to the top special teams role.

Davis had been named assistant special teams coordinator in February 2025 and was promoted to full coordinator last week as part of Locksley's staff adjustments. Although Davis had the motion on his side, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to join Kevin O'Connell's staff in Minnesota in the NFL.

Davis’ Contributions At Maryland

During his time in College Park, Davis quickly earned praise for his work ethic and attention to detail. Locksley highlighted Davis and Andre Powell last season for their focus on special teams, noting how both poured their energy into improving that phase of the game.

Last season, Locksley said, "When you add Andre Powell and Chili Davis to your coaching staff, we're talking about the elevation of all parts of our program." The headcoach had also praised the focus that Davis used to put on the betterment of the special teams.

One week after finalizing the staff, Maryland now has a vacancy in the special teams unit with Chili Davis now headed to Minnesota https://t.co/k8Kv1mDNO9 — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) February 24, 2026

Davis brought a decade of coaching experience to Maryland, with stops at Kansas State, Florida A&M, Washington, New Mexico State, Louisiana Tech, Fordham, and Campbell. He also spent a year with the Los Angeles Rams as a special teams assistant under Sean McVay, giving him valuable NFL exposure.

His promotion at Maryland reflected Locksley's confidence in his ability to lead the unit. Special teams had been a mixed bag for the Terps in recent seasons, with strong individual pieces like kicker Shawn O'Haire and punter Bryce McFerson, but coverage and return units needing improvement.

Why Moving to The Vikings?

In Minnesota, Davis will work under special teams coordinator Matt Daniels and alongside O'Connell, who has built a competitive team in his short time as head coach. The Vikings reached the playoffs last season and are looking to take the next step in 2026.

Davis's hire adds another young, energetic voice to O'Connell's staff. The Vikings have been active in filling out their coaching group, with several promotions and external additions announced recently. O'Connell spoke highly of Davis when discussing the hire, noting his participation in the league's diversity coaching summit and Bill Walsh Fellowship.

This move keeps Davis in the NFL after his brief but impactful time in College Park. It also reunites him with familiar systems and personnel in a league where relationships often drive opportunities.

What Does This Mean For Maryland?

For Locksley and the Terps, the departure means another search for a special teams coordinator. Andre Powell, who handled the role last season before shifting focus to running backs, could potentially return to those duties. Locksley may also look externally for fresh ideas.

Special teams have been an area of emphasis for Maryland in recent years. While the kicking and punting units have been reliable, coverage and return games have shown room for growth. Davis's promotion was seen as a step toward addressing those issues with dedicated leadership.

The timing of the move is challenging for the program, coming right as spring preparations begin. Locksley will need to move quickly to ensure continuity as the Terps build toward the 2026 season.

As the Vikings prepare for 2026 with high expectations, Davis will have the chance to contribute to a contending team. For Maryland, the focus turns to finding the right replacement to keep special teams strong in a competitive Big Ten.

Davis's time in College Park may have been short, but his impact and the lessons learned will carry forward for both him and the Terps.