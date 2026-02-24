Maryland Terps Will Be Represented At 2026 NFL Combine

Two players from Maryland will showcase their talents on the biggest pre-draft stage this month. Offensive lineman Alan Herron and defensive back Jalen Huskey have been among those invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, giving the Terps a presence among the 319 top prospects from across the country.

The annual event runs from February 23 through March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium. It includes medical evaluations, interviews with NFL teams, and on-field workouts. For Herron and Huskey, it's a chance to impress scouts and solidify their draft stock after strong seasons in College Park.

Maryland has built a solid pipeline to the NFL in recent years. The program has sent 18 players to the Combine over the last four cycles, with 13 drafted since 2023. Last year alone, six Terps were invited, making them the 11th-most of any school nationally and Maryland's highest single-draft total since 1986.

Terps Offensive Star Alan Herron

Herron, a transfer who started all 12 games at right tackle in 2025, earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors. The native of Westmoreland, Jamaica, helped Maryland's offensive line allow just nine sacks, tied for fifth-fewest in the country and second-fewest in the conference.

Maryland is among the schools being represented at the 2026 NFL Combine:



🐢 Alan Herron

🐢 Jalen Huskey pic.twitter.com/dhEchpIYMv — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 24, 2026

Over his two seasons in College Park, Herron started all 24 games, providing stability up front for the Terps. His performance earned him spots in the Panini Senior Bowl and American Bowl All-Star games in January, where he continued to impress evaluators.

At the Combine, offensive linemen work out on Sunday, March 1. Herron will have the opportunity to display his size, strength, and technique in front of all 32 NFL teams. His experience anchoring a unit that protected the quarterback effectively makes him an intriguing prospect for teams looking for reliable trench play.

Defensive Back Jalen Huskey

Huskey capped his Maryland career with a strong senior season, earning Second Team All-Big Ten recognition. The safety appeared in all 12 games with 11 starts, finishing with 72 tackles, second on the team and sixth among conference defensive backs.

His four interceptions tied for the team lead, ranked fourth in the Big Ten, and tied for 16th nationally. Huskey also helped Maryland record its most interceptions since 2010. In January, he participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, adding more exposure ahead of the draft process.

Defensive backs take the field on Friday, February 27. Huskey will look to showcase his range, ball skills, and physicality, traits that made him a reliable playmaker for the Terps.

Combine Schedule and Maryland's NFL Pipeline

The full workout schedule is as follows:

Thursday, February 26: Kickers, Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Kickers, Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Friday, February 27: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Defensive Backs, Tight Ends Saturday, February 28: Running Backs, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

Running Backs, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers Sunday, March 1: Offensive Linemen

Live coverage airs on NFL Network and NFL+ throughout the week.

For Maryland, having two players at the Combine will be extremely good publicity, highlighting its potential to consistently produce NFL-grade players. The Terps' recent success in placing players in the league reflects improved recruiting, player development, and on-field performance.

Both Herron and Huskey have already participated in all-star games, giving them valuable experience in front of NFL personnel. Their presence in Indianapolis adds another chapter to Maryland's growing list of draft hopefuls.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. While projections vary, both Terps have the tools and production to hear their names called.

More from Maryland On SI