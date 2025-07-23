Maryland linebacker Daniel Wingate hopes for potential breakout season in 2025
Maryland junior linebacker Daniel Wingate is a rising player on the Terrapin defense, which had its struggles at times last season. Wingate was third on the team with 50 tackles (30 solo) and 6.5 tackles for loss last season, playing Robin to Ruben Hyppolite II’s Batman. Hyppolite is now a Chicago Bear, and this is an opportunity for Wingate to elevate his game to the next level, which goes with head coach Mike Locksley’s theme this offseason.
“This year for me, I see it as a year to elevate, like Coach Locks talks about all the time,” Wingate said at Tuesday’s Big Ten Media Day session. “It's really a year for me to step out and showcase the talents that I have had.”
Wingate (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) will undoubtedly be counted on to become the leader of a defense that features a lot of new starters both inside the program and through the transfer portal. He wants to prove that he and his teammates are better than the pundits give them credit for. Wingate, who himself felt undervalued as a three-star high school recruit out of Bowie (MD), is eager to prove what he's fully capable of this fall.
"We've got a lot of young guys that are ready to hit the field and showcase the talent we've got at Maryland," Wingate said. "A lot of us are overlooked and not really scouted highly, so we have a chip on our shoulder and are ready to show the world what we've got."
Wingate also spoke about new defensive coordinator Ted Monachino. He appreciates the energy he brings to the defense, and in turn, he allows his players to match the energy he desires. Also, Wingate stated that Moncachino is also keeping the game simple but effective for his players.
"My guy Ted, he has great energy. He brings that to the defense. He allows us to play hard and fast with the play-calling. It's rated to where it's very simple for us to just go out there, run around, and play fast, how football is supposed to be played. He lets us use our abilities to make plays and force turnovers.”
