13 Maryland Terrapin Football Players Featured On The All Big Ten Honors

Wednesday was a big day for the Maryland football program; not only did they officially sign 16 prospects from their 2026 class, but they also had players from their 2025 squad recognized on the All-Big Ten.

The Big Ten Conference only announced the defensive and special teams honors, with the offensive honors later announced yesterday afternoon.

Here is the breakdown of the announcements: eight defensive players, three special team players, and two offensive players. It was tied as the second-most by a Maryland Terps team since joining the Big Ten conference back in 2014.

Offense: TE Dorian Fleming and OL Alan Herron (Honorable Mention All-Big Ten)

Fleming, in his first season as a Terp, hauled in 40 receptions for 351 receiving yards (tied for second-most among tight ends in the conference), three receiving touchdowns, and 29.3 yards per game.

Herron was a consistent presence on the line for Maryland, starting in all 12 games this season and last. He was part of an offensive line that was rated 63rd nationally, with a 75.6 rating, and allowed only nine sacks all season, according to Pro Football Network.

Defense: DL Cam Rice, LB Daniel Wingate, DB Dontay Joyner, DB Jamare Glasker, DB La'Khi Roland, DL Sidney Stewart, and DL Zahir Mathis (Honorable Mention All-Big Ten)

DB Jalen Huskey (Second Team All-Big Ten)

The Maryland defense was the team's overall strength throughout the 2025 season. This unit single-handedly kept them in ball games where their offense would struggle, for example, against UCLA back in October, the Terps held the Bruins to only seven points entering the fourth quarter. Maryland led 10-7 with their touchdown score coming off a Glasker pick-six.

The Terps did not allow an opening drive touchdown through the first 10 games of the season. They were also tied for fourth nationally with 19 forced interceptions, leading the Big Ten with 1.64 per game. While also forcing four defensive touchdowns, which ranked second nationally, highlighting the playmaking ability across the field that helped them improve in 2025.

Stewart and Mathis were excellent up front, generating pressure on the QB and combining for 13 of Maryland's 27 total sacks on the season. Both were freshmen who made an immediate impact in their first year.

Wingate was all over the field, leading the Terps' defense with 102 total tackles, the first time a Terp has finished with at least 100 tackles since the 2018 season.

Special Teams: K Sean O'Haire (First Team All-Big Ten), P Bryce McFerson (Second Team All-Big Ten), and LS Ethan Gough (Honorable Mention All-Big Ten)

O'Haire connected on 21-of-24 field goal attempts and went a perfect 29 for 29 on extra points. He tied for the fifth-most made kicks in the country and led the Big Ten in field goal kicks made.

McFerson punted 56 times for a total of 2473 yards, 44.16 yards per punt, with 19 landing inside the 20 and 14 at least 50 yards.