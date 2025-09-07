Maryland moves to 2-0 in a scrappy affair against Northern Illinois
After an exciting season-opening victory last Saturday, the Maryland Terrapins looked to improve to 2-0 against Northern Illinois in a Friday night game at SECU Stadium. The Terps would answer the challenge, after quarterback Malik Washington delivered a clutch touchdown throw on fourth down in the final quarter, leading to a 20-9 victory over the Huskies.
The Terps (2-0) have now beaten 17 straight non-conference opponents, the longest active streak in College football, while the Huskies fall to 1-1.
Maryland struggled offensively on the night, unable to find the consistent success on drives they had last week against Florida Atlantic.
Washington and the offense found the endzone for the first time in the second quarter. Washington rolled out to the right side and saw his tight end, Dorian Fleming, extending for a diving catch into the endzone for a 12-yard score.
After trading field goals, the Terps lead 13-3 in the third quarter. However, Northern Illinois wouldn't go away easily, exploding for a 74-yard rushing touchdown by Telly Johnson to cut it to one score.
The game-sealing play came in the fourth quarter, with the Terps at the NIU 42, facing a fourth-and-five situation. The offense stayed on the field, and Washington connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Shaleak Knotts for the second week in a row
Key Notes:
Maryland only gained 86 total yards on the ground, compared to Northern Illinois' 180 rushing yards.
The Terps finished with four total sacks: (1)Trey Reddick, (1) Sidney Stewart, (1) Zahir Mathis, (0.5) Dillan Fontus, and (0.5) Nahsir Taylor.
Terps' linebacker Daniel Wingate finished with a career-high 14 tackles on the night .
The Huskies held possession longer than the Terps on the night (33:35 - 26:25).
Up Next:
Maryland hosts Towson next Saturday with kickoff beginning at 12 p.m.