Maryland offers scholarship to 5-star prospect, current Oregon commit
As of August 1, schools can send official scholarship offers to rising 2026 recruits. Over the weekend, Maryland extended official scholarship offers to the two five-star prospects from the state of Maryland: Current Terrapin commit Zion Elee from St. Francis Prep High School in Baltimore, and Oregon commit Immanuel Iheanacho from Georgetown Prep, also in Baltimore.
Regarding Elee, no other school has extended him an official scholarship offer as of yet, which is a good sign for fans who are concerned that he could be a flip candidate; however, Iheanacho is a different story. He got an official scholarship not only from Maryland and Oregon but also from Auburn, LSU, and Penn State.
Iheanacho (6-foot-7, 345 pounds) is the second-ranked player in Maryland, the top-ranked offensive lineman, and the eighth-ranked overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks broke down Iheanacho’s skillset when he scouted him during a camp in May, and he drew comparisons to Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton.
“Bullish, physical run game presence with immense size and frame dimensions who could potentially provide valuable roster flexibility. Promisingly consistent in hand placement and lower-body drive when engaged. Again, enormous physical traits with plenty of length to live outside, but particularly separate from the field at guard, where he could provide tone-setting brute force. Basketball participation, which reveals a nimble post presence with a crafty touch around the rim, reflects in functional athleticism and foot quickness. Sometimes rigid in movement patterns, and mammoth size dictates the need for maintaining body control and balance. Still, traits and power can overwhelm even in less-than-ideal technical situations. Elite offensive line prospect who can likely play tackle in college and perhaps beyond, but could also become a rare guard candidate.”
It is not an uncommon practice for schools to send official scholarship offers to players that are committed to other schools, but one can imagine how a player as highly regarded as Iheanacho feels about his recruitment process, as there is a lot of time and factors that could change his mind between now and Dec. 3, which is National Early Signing Day for Division I football players.
For Maryland and head coach Mike Locksley, flipping five-star in-state prospect Immanuel Iheanacho will be an uphill battle—especially since the Terps weren't even among his finalists during the initial recruitment. But if Locksley pulls it off, it would be a major statement: not only keeping an elite local talent home, but also landing a blue-chip lineman—two areas where Maryland has consistently fallen short.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Top 100 IMG Academy PG Trey Beamer will visit Maryland as Florida State turns up heat
Maryland HC Mike Locksley, players discuss "Weird Feeling" in locker room last season
Former Maryland WR DJ Moore Provides Insight From Bears Camp
Elite receiver targeted by Maryland and Michigan selected for 2026 Polynesian Bowl