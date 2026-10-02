Although it may not seem like it after last week's embarrassment, the Maryland football season is far from over.

The 2-2 Terps make their first road trip to the west to face Matt Rhule and the 4-0 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game will kick off at 4pm and be broadcast on FS1.

After what is likely the largest disappointment in the Mike Locksley era, will any of our writers pick the Terrapins for a get back game? Or has that blowout destroyed any faith in an upset this week?

Mike O: Nebraska 42, Maryland 13

I've tried so hard to give this team the benefit of the doubt, but last Saturday's debacle put an end to any more optimistic thoughts. A loss of that scale is one this program won't walk away from, and this game will reinforce that.

What scares me most is the morbid state of the Terps' backfield. With Iverson Howard and DeJuan Williams both considered questionable, Maryland may only have one scholarship back - true freshman Jianni Davis - and baseball convert Liam Willson available. Even with Howard playing against UCLA, the run game was an absolute disaster, ammassing only 39 net yards.

Iverson Howard managed only 34 yards on 12 carries in Maryland's lopsided loss to UCLA. He took over as RB1 for an injured DeJuan Williams in Week 2, but both guys are at risk of missing the team’s first Big Ten road contest. Photo by Jamie Sabau | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska boasts the nation's fifth best defense in terms of total yards allowed, but is slightly worse against the rush. A severely depleted Terps RB room won't get to take advantage of that, and in turn sets up Malik Washington to have another rough day through the air.

Even with the Huskers' own RB1 Jamal Rule doubtful to play, their rushing attack should tear through the same Maryland defense that was dissected last weekend. Put this down as another uncompetitive loss and try not to think about who's next on the schedule...

Jaden G: Nebraska 36, Maryland 20

The Terps have left their fans without hope or faith. Last weekend's loss gutted any belief that things could change in College Park under Locksley.

Maryland, in limbo, faces the nation's No. 7 passing defense, which allowed under 170 passing yards in three of four contests so far - the exception being 218 last week to Michigan State.

Meanwhile, Malik Washington is coming off the worst performance of his career, where he threw four picks and completed under 50% of his passes.

Getting Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, who was held catchless last week against UCLA, involved early alongside Chris Durr Jr. is crucial for the Maryland offense to move the ball and sustain drives longer.

Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding was targeted twice in the loss to UCLA, but only one was caught - by Bruins defensive back Mason Rivera. He had at least one reception in all 13 games with Old Dominion last season. Photo by Jamie Sabau | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another key factor for Maryland is playing clean football and avoiding penalties that put them in long-down situations. Part of the reason Washington's play has been hot and cold is the tough situations he's faced on early downs and third-and-longs.

Mike C: Nebraska 34, Maryland 21

Nebraska is simply operating at a higher level right now: more efficient, more explosive, better on both lines, and significantly stronger in finishing drives. Maryland can hang early if Malik Washington settles in, but the numbers point to Nebraska pulling away.

Maryland can make this a four‑quarter game if they establish a real run game early. What it cannot do is go to Lincoln and throw 40+ times. Nebraska’s defense is too structured, too gap‑sound, and too opportunistic.

But a run‑first approach is hampered by the Terps' lack of running back depth, which could allow the Huskers to dictate the game. If Howard and Williams are both involved, they have a chance at a functional run game that keeps Washington clean, prevents Nebraska’s pass rush from teeing off, and gives the Terps a chance to control tempo and stay competitive deep into the matchup.

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