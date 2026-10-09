The Shoe is one of the most intimidating environments in all of college football, and it's where Maryland football is off to as the Terrapins try to stop a three game losing streak. This Week 6 contest will kick off at 4:15 and be shown on the Big Ten Network.

Will the Terps have any answers for Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith and the rest of the Buckeyes, or will Ohio State move to 10-0 in the all-time series? Our writers give their thoughts:

Mike O: Ohio State 52, Maryland 17

Better Maryland teams have tried, and failed, to dethrone the Buckeyes and even with their own star WR in Chris Durr Jr., I don't see the Terps winning an air battle against a team that can't afford another loss in their quest for a CFP bye.

The Terps' secondary is currently decimated by injuries, with Jamare Glasker and Jayden Shipps both doubtful for the game, and Amari Jackson questionable as well.

Oct 3, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Isaiah Mozee (22) runs against Maryland Terrapins defensive back Amari Jackson (24) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Dylan Widger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a chance that Maryland could turn to Dontay Joyner - who was briefly removed from the roster for harassment charges - to make his season debut. It's a sign of desperation from a coach who's seat is scorching hot right now, and one that's unlikely to make much of a difference here.

Smith has been virtually unguardable aside from a stretch against Texas, and if anything, it's more likely that this game allows some of his teammates to finally get in on the action a bit too. Buckeyes roll as the Terps are held to a few charity points.

Mike C: Ohio State 44, Maryland 20

Ohio State enters the matchup with clear advantages all around, and the game tilts their way because of how consistently they control the areas Maryland struggles with.

The Buckeyes’ defense is the biggest seperator - their front seven has overwhelmed opponents all season, especially in passing situations, and Maryland’s offense often bogs down when forced into predictable third‑and‑longs.

Offensively, Ohio State generates explosive plays at a far more reliable rate, producing chunk gains that Maryland only has in flashes.

Sep 26, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Juice Clarke (6) defends during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Photo byJoseph Maiorana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Terps can keep this matchup interesting if they prevent careless mistakes and stay out of an early deficit. A clean, turnover‑free game from Malik Washington could allow the Terps to move the ball consistently enough to avoid falling into the kind of lopsided script Ohio State thrives on.

However, Maryland has had trouble sustaining execution against top‑tier opponents late, giving the Buckeyes a natural edge as the game wears on.

Maryland competes, maybe keeps it close before half, but Ohio State’s talent and defensive consistency ultimately carry them to victory.

Jaden G: Ohio State 45, Maryland 14

Julian Sayin to Jeremiah Smith: the duo feels like they break records in every contest. The Terps sport a No. 1 talent wideout of their own in Chris Durr Jr., but the QB play accompanying him has been inconsistent.

Injuries, bad coaching, and execution are what currently have Maryland sitting at a 2-3 overall record and have College Park faithful already packing in a season they hoped would turn out better.

If the Terps want to make Saturday's showdown in Columbus remotely interesting, they need to feed running back DeJuan Williams, who ran for an efficient 78 yards on 10 carries while finding the endzone once in his return to action last weekend.

Oct 3, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) scores a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Dylan Widger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Washington must eliminate bad decision-making and protect the football to keep offensive drives alive if you hope to keep pace with one of the top offenses in college football. Tight end Dorian Fleming and wideout Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding need to factor in more with the aerial attack.

The defense must do its best to eliminate explosive plays, bracket and double Smith, and start with pressure from a defensive line that has 14 sacks this season.

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