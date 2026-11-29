The Maryland Terrapins’ 2026 football season ended in heartbreak at SECU Stadium as Penn State executed a 24-point second-half surge to pull off a 27-26 victory. Down 23-3 early in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions mounted a dramatic comeback capped by kicker Ryan Barker’s 31-yard walk-off field goal with just two seconds remaining.

The defeat marked Maryland’s 15th consecutive home loss to Penn State in College Park, extending a home drought against the Nittany Lions that dates back to 1961 and increasing Penn State's lead in the all-time series to 45-3-1. While Maryland (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten) dominated the opening half, conservative game management, offensive stagnation, and critical penalties allowed Penn State (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) to erase a 20-point deficit.

First-Half Dominance Surrendered to Conservative Execution

Maryland appeared in total control early under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Quarterback Malik Washington led an efficient passing attack, throwing two first-half touchdown passes as the Terrapins built a 10-0 first-quarter lead and expanded the advantage to 23-3 by halftime.

However, conservative game management surfaced before the break. With 30 seconds left in the half and two timeouts remaining near their own 37-yard line, Maryland opted to hand off to DeJuan Williams and run out the clock rather than attempt a scoring drive. In his postgame press conference, Abdul-Rahim defended the decision as a risk-mitigation strategy to protect a 20-point lead and avoid costly turnovers.

That conservative posture carried into the second half, where Maryland produced just three points. Facing fourth-and-1 from the Penn State 15-yard line with 9:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, Maryland chose to kick a field goal to extend its lead to 26-17. While the kick created a two-possession margin, it left enough time for Penn State's late heroics.

Rocco Becht Engine Powers Nittany Lions' Comeback

Penn State's second-half surge was driven by quarterback Rocco Becht, who totaled 200 passing yards and 80 rushing yards while accounting for three touchdowns. Trailing 23-3 in the third quarter, Penn State converted a critical fourth-and-goal from the Maryland 10-yard line, where Becht connected with Chase Sowell for a touchdown to start the rally.

Becht added a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 23-17. After Maryland’s fourth-quarter field goal, Penn State converted a high-stakes fourth-and-6 from its own 29-yard line. Becht then hit Benjamin Brahmer for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 4:52 remaining, pulling the Nittany Lions within 26-24.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Following a stalled Maryland drive, Penn State moved into field goal range, setting up Barker’s game-winner as time expired. Penn State head coach Matt Campbell called the second half "the epitome of our season," praising his squad's resilience through adversity.

Game Statistical Breakdown and Drive Comparison

The following box score comparison highlights Maryland's early efficiency alongside Penn State's second-half edge in time of possession, dual-threat playmaking, and fourth-down execution.

Quarterbacks stole the spotlight in Maryland's matchup against Penn State, as Penn State signal-caller Rocco Becht put together a dynamic performance with 239 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and 83 rushing yards with a score on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability. Washington answered with an efficient outing of his own, completing 22 of 30 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Terrapins' aerial attack.

On the ground, Maryland leaned on running back DeJuan Williams, who powered his way to 108 rushing yards on 22 carries, while Penn State's leading receiver Zay Robinson hauled in five catches for 98 yards. For Maryland, wide receiver Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding emerged as Washington's top target, recording five receptions for 74 yards in a balanced offensive effort.

Postgame Press Conference & Program Crossroads

Tensions boiled over after the final whistle, resulting in a brief physical altercation between players on the field. In his postgame press conference, Abdul-Rahim condemned the postgame tussle while acknowledging the emotional weight of the rivalry.

Reflecting on his tenure as interim head coach following Michael Locksley's departure in October, Abdul-Rahim described an emotional locker room and reflected on the culture built over the final month.

"Scoring three points in the second half is unacceptable," Abdul-Rahim stated. "It comes down to mental toughness, penalties, and execution in critical situations. But I learned that I can lead at this level, and I trust my gut."

Looking toward Maryland's upcoming coaching decision, Abdul-Rahim emphasized that retaining the current roster must be the program's top priority to avoid constant portal churn and preserve continuity heading into the offseason.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.