Maryland On SI Staff Predictions for Terrapins Football at UConn

Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins started off 2026 as expected with a 62-0 thrashing of Hampton. For Week 2, the Terps have both their first FBS opponent and their first road trip; how will they fare against UConn and former Toledo head coach Jason Candle?

Our three writers all correctly predicted last week's result (though no one said it'd be a shutout). Will we have "W"s across the board this time too?

Mike O: Maryland 34, UConn 16

The Terps' offense looked a tad out of synch in their first game, and I'm thinking that they will again come out sluggish. But unlike then, when the rushing game tore through an outclassed defense, Maryland will have to make some progress through the air.

This needs to be the get right game for Malik Washington before the real challenges set in. He was one of only two QBs to have at least 200 total yards in each game last season, so after having that streak unceremoniously snapped, he will revert back to form in this one.

But the real stars of the show will be the Terps' front seven. Huskies' QB Kalieb Osborne is making just his third career start, with the other two coming in a bowl game and against FCS Lafayette. A strong pass rush will be crucial for keeping him rattled early.

Kalieb Osborne followed his coach from Toledo to UConn and was named the team's starting quarterback. After a strong outing for the Huskies last week, he'll look for his first career victory against a power conference opponent. Photo by David Butler II | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, this is probably Maryland's second easiest opponent of the season, but the game still might not play out like the cakewalk that was their last meeting in 2024. UConn is no longer a pushover - even without Jim Mora at the helm - and should find the back of the endzone once.

Still, the Terrapins ought to be putting the finishing touches on another win well before the final whistle, giving them enough time to pull some starters in the 4th quarter and rest up for the crucial Week 3 matchup on their horizon.

Mike C: Maryland 34, UConn 21

Maryland should enter Saturday with confidence, but this matchup has the feel of a four‑quarter fight. Both teams dominated inferior opponents in Week 1, both flashed balance on offense, and both showed they can overwhelm when they’re clicking. The difference comes down to Maryland’s overall roster depth, its defensive prowess, and its ability to create explosive plays in ways a new look UConn hasn’t proven yet.

I expect Maryland to control most of the game, withstand a few early punches in its first road environment, and ultimately pull away in the second half. A win like this, in the double digits against a capable, well‑coached opponent, would reinforce that the Terps’ can be more than a middling Big Ten program this year.

On offense, the best bet for a breakout performance is Terps’ lead running back DeJuan Williams. Maryland’s ground game looked efficient against Hampton, and even though UConn allowed just 64 rushing yards in its opener, they didn't face a back with Williams’ blend of burst, physicality, and YAC ability. If Maryland commits to establishing the run early, Williams has the skill set to tilt the matchup and open up the rest of the playbook.

DeJuan Williams scored two touchdowns on just three carries in Week 1, but should have a much larger share of touches moving forward. Photo by Jamie Sabau | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On defense, the Terps' edge rushers are primed for impact. UConn’s offense put up huge numbers, but it also showed moments where protection broke down and quarterback Kalieb Osborne was forced off his spot. Maryland’s speed on the edge is exactly the kind of pressure that can disrupt UConn’s rhythm and swing momentum their way early.

Jaden: Maryland 37, UConn 20

The Terps are heavy favorites once again entering Saturday's matchup. Last week, Maryland's offense relied heavily on its running game, which generated 374 rushing yards, led by DeJuan Williams (116 yards) & Iverson Howard (66 yards).

Despite quarterback Malik Washington and the passing game not finding their full footing in the contest, the defense dominated, and the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage for a one-sided shutout victory against Hampton.

Maryland's front seven will need to generate pressure and stay disciplined on the edges to prevent UConn quarterback Kalieb Osborne from utilizing his two-way ability to his fullest after tossing 265 passing yards and rushing for 92 more.

It'll be key for Washington to be efficient and in control with his decision-making, leading to a diverse attack that keeps the defense honest.

I expect to see a big performance from tight end Dorian Fleming, who should finish with 5+ catches and over 50 receiving yards.

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