Why Malik Washington's Performance This Weekend Will Be Key?

The Maryland Terrapins football team comes into week two against UConn on the right side of the fold, winners in their season opener at home against Hampton, 62-0 this past Saturday.

However, one key member of the Terps squad was someone fans and media alike thought could've performed much better than anticipated. Quarterback Malik Washington had numerous big games last season despite a 4-8 overall record, but on Saturday, the young quarterback wasn't as sharp as expected.

In the first half, Washington had some inaccuracies and decision-making issues. On passing plays, when Washington was looking to attack downfield, he either had trouble delivering the pass on target or his receivers couldn't haul in catchable passes.

There were four drives in the first half that didn't end with a result of an touchdown for the Terps. Washington and the receivers didn't play with the efficiency and focus they should've brought into the matchup.

Hampton's defense struggled in general on the game, allowing the Terps to run over them for 365 total yards (9.1 yards per carry).

Washington ultimately finished the contest completing 19-of-31 passes for 186 passing yards, tossing one touchdown and carrying a QBR of 17.7%.

Wide receiver Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding spoke yesterday about the chemistry between him and Washington in the win over Hampton, stating;

"It felt great. Once we got into our rhythm, things started to flow very well, and obviously I have the utmost confidence in Malik," Gladding said. "As the season goes on, he's [Malik] going to keep progressing."

Gladding finished the contest as the Terrapins leading receiver with six catches, 57 yards and the lone receiving touchdown of the game.

On the final drive of the first half, you saw Washington settle in well, being precise with where he threw the ball, the placement and touch on his throws, and the ability to extend plays outside the pocket to keep the drive alive.

Washington's touchdown pass to Gladding was perfectly placed in the back of the end zone, where he broke free behind Hampton defenders across the middle for a nice leaping catch for six.

Malik Washington finds Na’eem A-R Gladding for his first touchdown as a Terp, but the junior WR decides not to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/74TEMJ00oT — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) September 6, 2026

Despite the negatives we've pointed out in Washington's overall performance, the team showed resilience and leadership. Washington connected with 11 different Terrapins for a reception, displaying his ability to involve different pieces of the offense and spread it around.

That's a trait you want to see in your program-leading quarterback, to keep defenses on their toes.

Heading into East Hartford, the Terps will have to keep the offensive line clean and win the line-of-scrimmage battle against an aggressive four-man front on UConn to allow Washington to have the time to read and dissect.

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