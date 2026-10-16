Maryland On SI Staff Predictions for Terrapins Football vs Rutgers

If two middling teams play a game and no one is there to watch it, does it still count?

Technically yes, and the result could impact one of these coaches' rumored dismissal. Mike Locksley's 2-4 Maryland Terrapins host Greg Schiano's 1-4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday at 12:30.

This Big Ten battle is either a last gasp at saving one of these team's respective seasons, or another reminder that they should be conducting a search for a new program leader in the near future.

Who comes out on top in a battle to the bottom? Our writers share their thoughts:

Mike O: Maryland 27, Rutgers 20

Get ready for one last bright spot Terps fans. As bad as the last month has been, Maryland is, at least on paper, slightly better put together than New Jersey's college team. They're still committed to one QB and have a genuine WR1 and a dynamic duo in the pass rush.

Rutgers only has one of those three covered with K.J. Duff, who has three 100+ yard receiving games. That may cause a matchup issue depending on how healthy the Terrapins' corners are, but with the run game reestablished, the home squad should have the advantage offensively.

Duff actually had one of his quietest games last season against Maryland: only two catches for 69 yards. Photo by Vincent Carchietta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Homecoming crowd, sparse though it may be, will leave SECU Stadium somewhat pleased - perhaps reminiscient of Locksley's first Maryland win as interim in 2015. And like that season, there will still be a new coach on the way soon, potentially after the bye week.

Jaden G: Maryland 31, Rutgers 23

Does a win turn the course of the season for either program? No matter the result, whoever comes out victorious will earn a much-needed win.

Mike Locksley is already coaching on hot water despite the narrative coming out of College Park; he cannot afford a loss against Rutgers, which also struggles in the Big Ten.

To me, Saturday's battle will be decided by the ground attack; Rutgers' defense surrenders nearly 200 rushing yards per contest. DeJuan Williams had a quiet outing last week against Ohio State, and he'll be called on to find / attack lanes. Iverson Howard could also get some carries.

DeJuan Williams (0) had only 48 rushing yards on 16 carries last weekend at Ohio State. Including his one catch for 11 yards, it was the third lowest offensive output of his career. Photo by Joseph Maiorana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Scarlet Knights' leading backer, Antwan Raymond, is questionable Saturday. Raymond has three 100+ rushing-yard games, putting more pressure on KJ Duff to lead the passing attack.

Mike C: Maryland 31, Rutgers 21

Maryland’s win projection comes down to how cleanly their strengths line up with Rutgers’ biggest structural issues. Rutgers’ defense has been consistently leaky all season, allowing 37+ points to every competent offense they’ve faced, and their vulnerabilities sit exactly where Maryland operates best: layered route concepts, slot production, and explosive plays off RPOs and vertical shots.

Even when Maryland has struggled, its offense has remained more stable than Rutgers’, showing better early‑down efficiency, stronger drive sustainability, a more balanced run‑pass profile, and - outside of the UCLA loss - far fewer turnover‑inducing mistakes. Rutgers, meanwhile, relies heavily on splash plays and rarely sustains rhythm across four quarters.

The turnover margin widens the gap: Maryland sits at +2 while Rutgers is at –4, and those giveaways often arrive in high‑leverage moments that swing close games. Put together, Maryland’s offensive consistency, Rutgers’ defensive flaws, and the turnover profile point toward a matchup where Maryland steadily pulls away, delivering a two score victory.

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