The search for the next head football coach at the University of Maryland appears to be entering its final stages, with an official announcement expected to come in the near future.

A major indicator of an imminent hire emerged as Maryland Athletic Director Jim Smith and Deputy Athletic Director Diana Sabau remained home in College Park rather than traveling with the Terrapins men's basketball team to Las Vegas for the Players Era Tournament. With top athletic administration staying local to finalize negotiations, industry insiders confirm that Maryland is closing in on a successor to former head coach Mike Locksley.

The decision arrives at a pivotal moment for the program, which seeks to stabilize its 2027 recruiting class, including high-profile commits like safety Kenaz Sullivan, and establish clear direction ahead of the winter transfer portal window.

Western Michigan’s Lance Taylor Emerges as Frontrunner

Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor has gained significant steam over the past 24 hours, with multiple program insiders viewing him as a primary candidate for the vacancy.

Taylor’s timeline aligns smoothly with Maryland's search schedule. Western Michigan finishes its regular season on Tuesday night against Miami (Ohio). In three seasons at WMU, Taylor delivered an impressive turnaround, culminating in a MAC Championship victory and a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Kennesaw State. His team featured one of the nation's top scoring defenses, ranking ninth nationally while sweeping conference honors, including MAC Coach of the Year, MAC Offensive MVP Broc Lowry, and MAC Defensive MVP Nadame Tucker.

Before taking over at Western Michigan, Taylor compiled an elite coaching resume across both college football and the NFL. He began his coaching career under Nick Saban at Alabama, where he previously played wide receiver, before gaining NFL experience coaching wide receivers for the Carolina Panthers, including D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Torrey Smith.

As a running back specialist at Stanford, Taylor mentored Heisman Trophy runner-up Christian McCaffrey and recruited Bryce Love, earning 2015 Running Backs Coach of the Year honors. He later served as run game coordinator and running backs coach at Notre Dame (2019–2021), guiding Kyren Williams to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and a College Football Playoff berth, before spending the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Louisville.

Charles Huff Emphatically Denies Maryland Rumors

Charles Huff: “I have not interviewed at Maryland. I will not interview at Maryland. I will be the head coach at the University of Memphis next year.” — Jonah Dylan (@TheJonahDylan) November 24, 2026

While Taylor’s name gains traction, Memphis head coach Charles Huff officially removed himself from consideration, putting an abrupt end to speculation linking him to the opening.

In a direct public statement reported by Jonah Dylan of The Commercial Appeal, Huff made his intentions clear regarding his coaching future, stating, “I have not interviewed at Maryland. I will not interview at Maryland. I will be the head coach at the University of Memphis next year.”





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Huff’s explicit denial removes a prominent regional candidate from the mix and narrows the focus as Maryland's administration completes final candidate evaluations.

Candidate Pool Breakdown: Brian Kelly, Jason Eck, and Other Contenders

Beyond Taylor, Maryland's search committee evaluated a diverse slate of candidates:

Brian Kelly: The former Notre Dame and LSU head coach confirmed he interviewed for the job. Coaching industry sources indicate Kelly has made calls to gauge interest and assemble potential staff members, indicating strong mutual interest.

Jason Eck: New Mexico head coach Jason Eck has been connected to the opening following a successful tenure, though his momentum relative to other suitors remains unconfirmed.

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and Dennard Wilson: Interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim interviewed after guiding the team through late-season play. Former Maryland standout Dennard Wilson also interviewed, though reports indicate he is an unlikely choice.

Biff Poggi: Former Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi presented a detailed plan focused on NIL backing and staff assembly, but sources indicate he was informed he will not be selected.



Urban Meyer and Mike Jacobs: Discussions were held with former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer before tailing off, while Toledo head coach Mike Jacobs was also discussed as a potential target.

Next Steps for Maryland Football

As Jim Smith and Diana Sabau finalize the hiring process, Maryland's next head coach will immediately face the task of securing early signing day commitments and preparing for portal roster management. Adding a leader with Lance Taylor's background would provide Maryland with an energetic builder equipped to compete in the Big Ten.

As candidate boards settle and Huff officially rules himself out, the search clock in College Park is ticking down rapidly. With an announcement expected, Smith’s final decision will mark a pivotal reset for a program seeking offensive identity, physical culture, and long-term stability.

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