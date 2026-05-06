Maryland Surges Into Final Four for Good Counsel Offensive Lineman

Maryland’s push to lock down the DMV took another step forward as Good Counsel three‑star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay trimmed his recruitment to a Top Four, and the Terps made the cut. The 6‑foot‑3, 275‑pound local standout has emerged as one of the region’s most intriguing trench prospects, and Maryland’s inclusion keeps them firmly in the hunt for a priority in‑state target they’ve been working to build momentum with throughout the spring.

Lindsay has brought clarity to his recruitment, cutting his list to four programs: Virginia Tech, Penn State, Maryland, and Colorado. The three‑star offensive lineman has drawn steady Power Four attention throughout the spring, but this trimmed group reflects the staffs that have built the strongest relationships and presented the clearest development paths. With two regional powers, a rising Big Ten contender, and a national brand still pushing to expand its East Coast footprint, Lindsay’s recruitment now shifts into a more focused phase as each program works to secure a coveted spot in his final decision.

Standing 6‑foot‑3 and 275 pounds, Lindsay has emerged as one of Maryland’s most promising young interior offensive line prospects in the 2027 class. The Good Counsel standout brings a blend of size, mobility, and early technical polish that has already put him on the radar of Power Four staffs. Rated an 86 by 247Sports and slotted as the No. 62 interior offensive lineman nationally, Lindsay is one of the top underclassmen in Maryland (No. 24), giving him plenty of runway to rise as he continues to develop in one of the region’s premier high school programs.

Lindsay’s summer schedule is already shaping his recruitment, with two key official visits set to frame his evaluation process. The interior lineman will kick things off on June 5 with an official visit to Colorado, giving him a closer look at a program pushing to expand its East Coast presence. Two weeks later, on June 19, Lindsay will return to familiar territory when he officially visits Maryland, a pivotal stop for the Terps as they work to keep one of the state’s top 2027 prospects home.

NEWS: Maryland makes the Top Four for Good Counsel three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay 🐢 pic.twitter.com/KiQCfMPXxc — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) May 5, 2026

Maryland’s pursuit of Lindsay isn’t just about adding another talented local lineman. It’s about securing a long‑term building block for the interior of the offensive line. When Lindsay eventually reports to campus, he brings the profile of a prospect who can grow into a multi‑year contributor. A solid frame that will add good weight in a college strength program, natural leverage that fits perfectly at guard or center, and early technical refinement that shows up in his balance, hand placement, and ability to anchor.

His background at Good Counsel means he’ll arrive having faced high‑level competition, giving Maryland a young interior lineman who understands physicality, discipline, and scheme demands. Lindsay projects as the type of developmental win Maryland needs, someone who can redshirt, grow, and eventually stabilize the interior with toughness, consistency, and the kind of local pride the staff is determined to build around.

Lindsay already shows the tools of a high‑upside interior lineman, but there are clear developmental areas that will elevate him once he reaches the college level. Adding functional strength is the biggest long‑term priority. He plays with good leverage, but a stronger lower half and more explosive upper‑body power will help him finish blocks and anchor against college‑level interior defenders. Improving his lateral quickness and short‑area footwork will also sharpen his ability to pull, climb, and redirect in space, traits that can turn him into a versatile guard‑center option.

Consistency with hand placement is another growth point. When he strikes cleanly, he controls reps, but refining that timing will make him more efficient snap‑to‑snap. With physical maturation, technical refinement, and continued reps against top competition, Lindsay has the runway to become a reliable, scheme‑flexible interior presence at the next level.

Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley watches his team warm up before a game against the Washington Huskies at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

As Lindsay moves toward the next phase of his recruitment, the focus shifts to deeper evaluations, continued relationship‑building, and the impact of his upcoming official visits. Maryland has positioned itself well by making his top four, but the Terps now enter the stretch where consistency, development, vision, and genuine connection matter most.

With Colorado and Maryland set to host him in June, and Virginia Tech and Penn State still firmly in the picture, Lindsay’s process is tightening, and whichever staff can best outline his long‑term fit, growth plan, and path to early contribution will put itself in a prime position as decision time approaches.

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