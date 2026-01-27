New York Jets In Talks With Former Maryland Quarterback For A Coaching Role

According to recent reports, the New York Jets are looking to add a Maryland veteran to their coaching staff to supplement their struggling offense. Based on reports, the Jets are in talks with Frank Reich, a former Maryland quarterback and the ex-head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, to bring him aboard in a prominent position on the offensive team.

Negotiations Nearing Completion Between Frank Reich And The NY Jets

Sources indicate that the Jets and Reich are moving toward an agreement, with the focus on integrating him into the staff without dismissing current offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

Instead, Engstrand's duties might shift, allowing Reich to take charge of game-day strategies, even if Engstrand keeps his official position. This setup aims to address the team's offensive shortcomings from the previous year.

Things are progressing between the #Jets & Frank Reich, per sources. We’ll see if New York can get it done. They’re trying.



Would be a big get for Aaron Glenn’s offensive staff. Reich won a Super Bowl as OC of the Eagles (2016-2017), although Doug Pederson called plays. Served… pic.twitter.com/jRac1h9VBX — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 27, 2026

The Jets finished near the bottom of the league in key metrics, placing 29th in both total yards and scoring. While their ground game ranked respectably at 10th, the passing attack lagged severely at 32nd.

Bringing in someone like Reich may offer a second perspective to the head coach, Aaron Glenn, who is under scrutiny entering his second year.

Reich's Background

Reich served as offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers from 2014 to 2015 and then for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2017, where he played a key role in developing young quarterbacks and contributing to a Super Bowl triumph.

Following that, he led the Colts as head coach for over four seasons, achieving a 40-33-1 record with two postseason berths, including a deep run in 2018.

His time in Carolina was shorter and less successful, ending midseason in 2023 after a 1-10 start amid challenges with a rookie quarterback. More recently, Reich stepped in as interim head coach at Stanford in 2025, guiding the team to a 4-8 finish before settling into a senior advisory role with the program under general manager Andrew Luck.

One interesting aspect of this potential hire is Reich's connection to Jets wide receiver AD Mitchell, acquired in a trade last season. Reich coached Mitchell during his Colts days, which could ease the transition and foster chemistry in the passing game.

Maryland Legacy

Reich's roots trace back to his college career at the University of Maryland, where he quarterbacked the Terrapins in the early 1980s. His claim to fame was when he helped orchestrate one of the most remarkable comebacks in college football history, overcoming a 31-point halftime gap to defeat Miami in 1984.

After college, he enjoyed a long NFL playing career as a backup, appearing in four Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills. His time as a quarterback makes him particularly suited to mentor the Jets' next starter, as the team anticipates changes at the position for 2026.

Finalizing Reich's role would mark a significant step in the Jets' offseason overhaul. Potentially turning around an offense in need of direction.

More from Maryland On SI