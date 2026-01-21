Maryland Legend To Be Honored With Gerald R. Ford Legends Award

Former Maryland center Kevin Glover, one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Terrapins history, has been selected as the 2026 recipient of the Gerald R. Ford Legends Award.

Presented by the Rimington Trophy committee, the honor recognizes former centers who excelled on the field while making significant post-career contributions to football, business, or philanthropy. Glover will receive the award on January 24 at the 26th annual Rimington Trophy ceremony in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Kevin Glover To Receive Honors For His Contribution

Glover anchored Maryland's offensive line during a golden era, earning first-team All-American honors from The Sporting News in 1984. He helped lead the Terps to two ACC championships and remains a fixture in program lore.

Inducted into the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame and the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame (2015), Glover's impact earned him a spot in the 2009 ACC Football Championship Game Legends Class.

The Detroit Lions selected him in the second round (34th overall) of the 1985 NFL Draft. Over 13 seasons in Detroit, plus two with Seattle, Glover started at center, earning three Pro Bowl nods and a place on the Lions' all-75th Anniversary team. Known as one of the era's premier centers, he protected quarterbacks and opened lanes for Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, including the legendary 2,053-yard rushing season in 1997.

A Legend Even Off-Field

The Ford Award not only celebrates Glover's on-field glory but also his extensive contributions to the community and the growth of the game. After retiring, he spent over two decades serving Maryland Athletics in roles like Director of Character Development, Executive Director of the M Club, and Director of Player Development (2017-2024).

In player development, Glover oversaw community service initiatives, secured internships, and strengthened alumni ties, mentoring generations of Terps while fostering a sense of leadership and civic responsibility in the new generation.

Named after President Gerald R. Ford, a former Michigan center, this award represents the veteran players’ responsibility in building the future of this game, which is perfectly embodied in Glover.

The Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to college football's top center, partners with Maryland legend Boomer Esiason and his foundation supporting cystic fibrosis research. Since its inception, the award has raised over $5 million for the cause.

For Glover, the honor stands as a tribute to a career defined by excellence and service. From snapping to Sanders to shaping young Terps, he's left an indelible mark, now forever linked to one of football's most prestigious off-field accolades.

