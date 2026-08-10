Nine Terps Selected For The 2026-27 East-West Shine Bowl Watch List

Fall camp is well underway, and the Maryland Terrapin football team keeps its offseason activities moving up to its season opener at SECU Stadium, where it welcomes Hampton. However, the speculation of how the team and its players perform doesn't stop, as the 2027 East-West Shrine Bowl Watchlist has been released today and it features nine Terps.

For Maryland, it was split with four players each from offense and defense, followed by one lone player from special teams.

The nine Terps on the list goes as followed:

DB Amari Jackson

DB Lavain Scruggs

DB Jamare Glasker

LB Daniel Wingate

OL Tellek Lockette

OL Isaiah Wright

OL Rahtrel Perry

TE Dorian Fleming

P Bryce McFerson

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻’𝘀 𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗹𝗹-𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲.



Nine Terps have been selected to the 2027 East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List.



📰 https://t.co/c96v14QPMs#FearTheTurtle | #ShrinersChildrens1000 pic.twitter.com/70RKckiEOh — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 10, 2026

It's great to see these key contributors on the Terrpains roster receiving some national recognition for the game they've shown in past seasons and their potential to grow as players this upcoming season.

The SEC dominated the list, with players from its conference, with LSU leading all teams with 21 players, followed by Ole Miss, Texas, and Texas A&M, each with 20 players named.

This year's Shriners Children's East-West Shrine Bowl will take place in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium on February 4th, beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

Defensive Backs: Amari Jackson, Lavain Scruggs & Jamare Glasker

Returning in 2026 are starters Jamare Glasker and Lavain Scruggs, who will undoubtedly be the leaders in the defensive back room. Scruggs will play safety alongside talented sophomore Messiah Delhomme. Glasker and Jackson are primed to be the No. 1 and 2 corners for the Terps and will be the vets looking to cause havoc. Jackson makes the move from Boston College to College Park after four seasons. This is a secondary that forced 13 total interceptions last season and returned two of them for touchdowns

Linebacker: Daniel Wingate

Despite injuries hampering him in 2025, Wingate turned in an excellent season wearing the green dot for the Terps' defense, eclipsing the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his career, a feat no Terp had done since the 2018 season. Wingate returns for his senior season looking to expand on his leadership role within the team, leading by example and trying to help lead the Terps to winning ways.

Offensive Linemen: Tellek Lockette, Isaiah Wright & Rahtrel Perry

This was one of Maryland's biggest strengths last season, allowing only nine sacks and keeping now-sophomore quarterback Malik Washington clean in his first season. Wright and Perry return to man the left side as the reliable duo, high-end starters who protect Washington's blind spot. Lockette joins the program from Texas State, where he led his O-Line group a season ago with the highest PPF grade. Lockette figures to slot in at the right guard position that remains up for grabs heading into camp.

Tight End: Dorian Fleming

Fleming was tied for second among Big Ten tight ends, finishing with 40 receptions for 351 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It wasn't the most productive season Fleming hoped for, but he's a talented tight end who will benefit more in Clint Trickett's scheme and already has a good connection with Washington.

Punter: Bryce McFerson

McFerson returns as a key special teams starter after earning 2025 Second Team All-Big Ten honors and being a three-time Ray Guy Award Ray's 8 List selection. Last season, McFerson averaged 44.2 yards per punt, which was the sixth-best single-season mark in program history.

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