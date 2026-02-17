Rising Maryland Star Carlton Smith Speaks Up About His Decision To Return

Carlton "CJ" Smith announced earlier that he will be staying put for his sophomore year with Maryland football. As one of the key pieces in the linebacker group, his return adds reliable talent that Maryland deparelty need to build off last year’s momentum.

Smith's decision came amid a wave of positive retention news for the Terps, who managed to keep much of their core intact despite the challenges of the modern NIL age.

For Smith, the pull to remain in College Park came largely from the relationships he's built. In a recent interview with InsideBlackandGold, Smith shared how the program's environment and his fellow players created a sense of belonging that made leaving unimaginable to him.

In the interview, Smith shared many other stories and insights, that clears why he chose to return to the Terps for another year.

Influence of Virginia Connections

Smith's commitment aligned with several other key players from his home state of Virginia, opting to stay. Standouts like Messiah Delhomme, who emerged as a rotation staple on the defensive line, Jaylen Gilchrist, a potential starter on the offensive front, and tight end Dorian Fleming, expected to expand his role in the offense, all chose to return.

As Smith explained, it pushes him to excel, knowing they can achieve big things together. "I definitely feel like it played a role, knowing they came from where I came from, it just helps me push harder," Smith told InsideTheBlackAndGold.

Reflecting on a Strong Freshman Campaign

As a true freshman in 2025, Smith quickly became a reliable contributor in the linebacker rotation. He suited up for all 12 games, finishing tied for third on the team with 64 total tackles.

His breakout moments included his first tackle for loss and six stops against Towson, followed by a confidence-boosting performance in the Big Ten home opener versus Washington, where he reached double-digit tackles for the first time.

Smith added another 10-tackle game in a November road matchup with Illinois and notched at least five tackles in five conference contests. Adjusting to the Power Five level and intense coaching was a learning curve, but he embraced it, crediting his teammates for having his back through the highs and lows.

Focusing On His Growth

Heading into year two, Smith identifies boosting his understanding of the game as a top priority. He aims to sharpen his instincts for anticipating plays and alignments, recognizing that Big Ten football demands quick thinking and preparation.

To aid this, he leans on his position coaches, including defensive assistant and former Maryland/NFL linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr., along with inside linebackers coach Zac Spavital.

These mentors help break down film and refine skills like pass drops and run defense. Smith values their guidance, especially from those with pro experience, as invaluable for his growth.

With a year under his belt, Smith feels ready to step into a more prominent leadership position. He noted that even as freshmen, he and his classmates had to take on vocal and on-field responsibilities early. Now, with added experience, that role feels natural.

Beyond football, Smith excelled in track and field, posting impressive times as a junior: 11.84 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 24.94 in the 200-meter dash.

As Maryland prepares for spring ball, Smith's return fortifies a young but talented defense. His focus on personal improvement and team unity could help the Terps take a step forward in 2026, turning his potential into consistent production.

