Terps In The NFL: Wideout Kaden Prather Inks a Deal With The Green Bay Packers

NFL 2026 Training Camp is just under a week into its beginning stages, and all 32 teams in the league are in the working stages with the one single objective: holding up the Lombardi in February.

A former Maryland Terrapin wideout is earning another opportunity in the league to carve out a potential role with an NFC North team.

The Green Bay Packers worked out 10 players this past Thursday, including four wide receivers, one of whom was Kaden Prather. NFL Network's Ian Rapport reported that Green Bay signed Prather to a contract.

Prather spent two seasons with the Terps before being drafted in the seventh round last year by the Buffalo Bills. Prather wasn't able to prove himself in Buffalo because a hamstring injury kept him out of a significant portion of training camp and limited him to one preseason game. Prather and Buffalo parted ways on an injury settlement in August of 2025.

Through 25 career games at College Park, Prather hauled in 98 receptions for 1290 receiving yards, nine receiving touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per contest, and almost four catches per contest.

Prather has earned many workouts since his exit from Buffalo, first with the Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks in October, then with both the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins in December.

New Packers WR Kaden Prather pic.twitter.com/bTDYeSa97J — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 1, 2026

Currently, this is where the Packers' wide receiver room stands:

Christian Watson

Jayden Reed

Matthew Golden

Savion Williams

Bo Melton

Skyy Moore

Isaiah Neyor

Will Sheppard

J. Michael Sturdivant

Kaden Prather

The top three wideout spots in Green Bay are locked up by Watson, Golden, and Reed. It's the depth behind quarterback Jordan Love's primary targets that is still uncertain.

An opportunity that Prather must take advantage of in the reps at training camp and, most importantly, out on the field in preseason games during in-game action.

Prather provides size and touch-catch ability and has good speed but must improve his true separation when working routes between the hashes. His frame allows him to come back to and find the ball well for his quarterback.

Prather's speed has always been described as effective in a linear pattern, but it needs to grow on a sideline-to-sideline basis to allow him to cut more effectively in his route running.

Prather has improved his hands year over year after struggling with drops early on, which makes him an effective top option in the red zone for back-shoulder grabs and contested catches over the top.

Injuries to Reed and Watson in the past make depth behind them a priority for Green Bay. The receiver room is crowded, so some fans may find the addition of Prather confusing, but if he can make the most of his opportunity and bring a specific skill set to the table, it could be rewarding.

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