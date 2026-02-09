2027 Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team (Seahawks, Rams, Bills Lead Way)

As one NFL season comes to a close, the futures market for another is just beginning.

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks blew out the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night, as Seattle’s defense dominated from start to finish in a 29-13 win.

Before the 2025 season began, Darnold and the Seahawks were +6000 in the Super Bowl odds, yet they went on a wild underdog run, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC on their way to a title.

Could there be another team that follows a similar path to Super Bowl LXI?

Oddsmakers have released the opening odds for the Super Bowl champion next season, and it’s no surprise that the Seahawks are atop the list. Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams (who will get MVP Matthew Stafford back in the 2026 season) are tied at +950 to win it all next season while the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen (+1100) are third in the odds.

New England, despite making the Super Bowl, is behind Buffalo in the odds to win the Super Bowl next season at +1300. Still, it is tied with several teams for the fourth best odds.

Here’s a look at the full odds list for the 2026 season, as it’s never too early to start looking forward to football.

Super Bowl LXI Odds for Every NFL Team

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks: +950

Los Angeles Rams: +950

Buffalo Bills: +1100

Philadelphia Eagles: +1300

New England Patriots: +1300

Baltimore Ravens: +1300

Los Angeles Chargers: +1400

Green Bay Packers: +1400

Detroit Lions: +1400

Kansas City Chiefs: +1500

San Francisco 49ers: +1700

Houston Texans: +1900

Denver Broncos:+1900

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000

Chicago Bears: +2500

Cincinnati Bengals: +2800

Dallas Cowboys: +3500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +4000

Washington Commanders: +6000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6000

Minnesota Vikings: +6000

Indianapolis Colts: +6000

New York Giants: +7000

Atlanta Falcons: +8000

Tennessee Titans: +10000

New Orleans Saints: +10000

Carolina Panthers: +10000

Cleveland Browns: +15000

New York Jets: +18000

Las Vegas Raiders: +18000

Miami Dolphins: +20000

Arizona Cardinals: +20000

Seahawks, Rams Lead Odds for Super Bowl LXI

Seattle is favored to repeat in Super Bowl LXI, but its toughest competition appears to be a team in its own division.

The Seahawks and Rams played three games decided by four or fewer points in the 2025 season, including a great NFC Championship Game.

Seattle’s defense was arguably the best unit in the NFL all season long in 2025, and it showed in the Super Bowl that it can take over a game, shutting down Drake Maye and the Patriots.

Sam Darnold has now won the big game, but there’s a chance that the betting market values Stafford – the reigning league MVP – over him entering next season. Stafford is also a Super Bowl champion, and Darnold didn’t exactly light things up in Super Bowl LX.

Both teams should be right back in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and it’ll be interesting to see if Seattle can repeat this insanely impressive 2025 season.

Bills Have Best Super Bowl Odds of AFC Teams

Even though the Bills failed to win the AFC East and were knocked out in the divisional round of the playoffs, oddsmakers have them as the favorite to win the Super Bowl out of all the teams in the AFC.

This line is clearly a vote of confidence in Josh Allen, who is going to be a candidate to win the MVP award once again. With Patrick Mahomes (knee) uncertain for the start of the 2026 regular season, Buffalo has the best quarterback and a potentially easier schedule in the AFC now that it won’t face a first-place schedule for the first time in several seasons.

The Bills have some holes to fill under new head coach Joe Brady, especially at the receiver position, but ultimately they have come up short in the playoffs time and time again. Allen was the culprit in the 2025 season, turning it over four times in a divisional round loss to Denver.

Will the 2026 season finally be the campaign that the Bills make the Super Bowl with Allen?

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Are Worst in Recent History

Kansas City hasn’t opened at longer than +1000 to win the Super Bowl in several seasons (dating back to the 2020 season), but the uncertainty around Mahomes (torn ACL) has the Chiefs a little further back in the Super Bowl odds for the 2026 season.

After failing to make the playoffs in the 2025 season (the Chiefs wouldn’t have made it even if Mahomes was healthy), Kansas City has some rebuilding to do this offseason to get back into the top half of the AFC, which suddenly has a bunch of intriguing young quarterbacks.

Kansas City still has better odds than divisional rival Denver and slightly worse odds than the Los Angeles Chargers to win the Super Bowl.

Patriots Tied for Fourth in Super Bowl LXI Odds

New England struggled mightily on offense in Super Bowl LX, but it is still fourth in the odds to win the Super Bowl next season.

Maye was the runner-up for the league’s MVP award, so the Patriots should remain one of the best teams in the AFC in Mike Vrabel’s second season at the helm. However, the schedule will go from the easiest in the NFL in the 2025 season (and in the last few decades) to a first-place schedule in the 2026 campaign.

Dolphins, Cardinals Have Worst Odds to Win Super Bowl LXI

Two teams with serious quarterback questions – the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals – are tied for dead last in the Super Bowl odds next season.

Miami likely will move on from Tua Tagovailoa in some capacity, and the Cardinals essentially ended the Kyler Murray era when they chose to start Jacoby Brissett over him in the 2025 season.

With so many questions – and new head coaches – surrounding both of these teams, it makes sense that they’re massive underdogs to win the Super Bowl.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.