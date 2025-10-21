Two Terps' ranked among the top graded Big Ten corners
Despite the tough stretch of games over the past three weeks for the Maryland Terrapins football team, they continue to show improvement and development of players within their program.
A recent post from the Big Ten Huddle listed the top 12 corners in the Big Ten per PPF grade in 2025. Two Maryland Terrapins defensive backs, La'Khi Roland (2nd) and Jamare Glasker (11th), were featured on that list, highlighting the strides that this defense has displayed every week.
Through six games so far, Roland has....
11 total tackles (nine solo & two assisted), two interceptions, two passing deflections, and one touchdown ( a 100-yard pick-six against Towson in week three).
Switching over to Glasker, in his first six games of the 2025 season, he has....
19 total tackles (16 solo & three assisted), three tackles for loss (accumulating a loss of 10 yards), two interceptions, four pass deflections, and a touchdown (an eight-yard pick six in the previous game against UCLA).
Last Saturday against UCLA, you saw Glasker make good coverage plays. He was able to stick with the receiver and not allow a good window for quarterback Nico Iamaleava to throw into, which helped limit Iamaleava to only 221 passing yards and two interceptions.
These players have turned around a defensive unit that ranked 105th in points per game allowed (30.4), 12th in the Big Ten in yards allowed per game (340.8), and produced 14 sacks on the entire season. They did have positives last season, ranking 10th in defensive stop rate and leading the nation in PPF coverage grade.
As of today, Maryland's defense is one of the country's better and more consistent units....
Total yards: 351.3 (T52nd), passing yards: 205.7 (67th), rushing yards: 124.3 (44th), points: 17.3 (21st), and 3rd down %: 31.1 (19th).
Maryland's defense has held opponents to 10 or fewer points in three of its six contests, led 20-0 in the game against Washington through almost three quarters, and forced Nebraska star quarterback Dylan Raiola to throw three interceptions in week seven.
Glasker and Roland's play is part of a revamped secondary unit that has answered the challenge in 2025 after losing its starting outside corners to the transfer portal in the offseason. You have seen dominant stretches throughout games where they can limit big plays and keep everything in front of them to drive on the ball and make a play. There is still half a season to play, but it's been a promising showing so far.
