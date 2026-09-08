UConn Football Head Coach's Statements Ahead Of Matchup Against Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins football team is riding high after a dominant 62-0 blowout win over Hampton at SECU Stadium last Saturday evening to open the season. However, the time to reflect is over, as Monday marks the start of a new week, with the Terps traveling north to face the UConn Huskies on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

UConn comes in as winners of their season opener after a dominant 56-7 home victory against Lafayette this past Saturday as well. Saturday's victory for the Huskies earned first-year head coach Jason Candle his first win with the program.

UConn gained 671 total yards (370 passing yards & 301 rushing yards) while picking up 29 first downs.

Well, today, we're listening in on the Terps' opposition for week two and what Coach Candle had to say about facing Maryland.

Candle talked about what the Terps pose to his Huskies heading into this week, stating:

"Obviously, this week heading into Maryland, the opponent is a much tougher want in a team that is really going to be a stiff challenge for us," said Candle.

UConn head coach Jason Candle on Maryland:



“Talented team. Coach Locksley has done a great job of building a team from the ground up through recruiting… We’re going to have to be at our best and have a great week of practice for this one.” pic.twitter.com/rt4OuzIC5b — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) September 7, 2026

Candle continued with praise for the Terps and what head coach Mike Locksley has done with the program.

"They're a talented team. Coach Locksley has done a great job of building a team from the ground up through recruiting. They look like a Big Ten football team, with great size, length at every position, they can run, and it's a physical group. We're going to have to be at our best and have a great week of practice for this one."

This will be the fifth meeting between the two programs, with the Terps leading 3-1 all-time. Maryland has won the previous two matchups, averaging 41 points per contest.

UConn will be a step up from Hampton in terms of overall talent and depth, which should provide the Terps with a good challenge heading into week two.

Candle has a 3-6 overall record as a head coach against Power 4 schools. However, in 2024, as the head coach of Toledo, he led the team to a 41-17 victory over Mississippi State and a 48-46 victory over Pittsburgh in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

The record is misleading: in those matchups against Power 4 schools, Candle's team led at some point in the game in five of the losses (two of them in one-score games). If the track record serves correctly, Candle's team will be well prepared and play physical, fast, and tough football.

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