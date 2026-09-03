Former All‑Pro Tight End Believes Malik Washington Can Reshape Maryland’s Future Under Mike Locksley

Vernon Davis has lived multiple elite chapters of his career, beginning long before he became an NFL star. A former Maryland standout from 2003 to 2005, Davis parlayed his explosive college career into becoming the No. 6 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, and ultimately one of the premier tight ends of his era. Across 14 seasons with the 49ers and Commanders, he earned two Pro Bowl selections, an All‑Pro nod, and twice posted 13‑touchdown campaigns.

Davis’ rise at Maryland was steady, physical, and ultimately spectacular, the kind of collegiate career that made his first‑round draft status feel inevitable.

He arrived in College Park and immediately earned playing time, seeing the field in all thirteen games as a true freshman in 2003. Davis flashed early versatility, catching five passes for 87 yards while also leading the kickoff coverage unit with eight solo tackles, a testament to his athleticism and willingness to contribute anywhere the staff needed him.

By 2004, Davis had become a central piece of Maryland’s offense. He played in nearly every game and earned multiple starts, finishing second on the team with 27 receptions for 441 yards. His 16.3 yards per catch and three touchdowns showcased his growing explosiveness and hinted at the mismatch nightmare he would soon become.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws a pass to tight end Veron Davis (85) as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defends during the fourth quarter of the 2013 NFC Championship football game at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 23-17 to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything came together in 2005. Davis delivered one of the best seasons ever by a Maryland tight end, earning consensus All‑American honors and first‑team All‑ACC recognition. A finalist for the Mackey Award, he led the Terps with 51 receptions and topped the conference with 871 receiving yards, an elite 17.1 yards per catch. His six touchdown grabs ranked tenth in school history, while his 51 receptions and 871 yards each landed inside Maryland’s single‑season top‑10 lists. Beyond the receiving production, Davis posted an 82.5 percent blocking grade, recorded 67 knockdowns, and delivered eight touchdown‑resulting blocks, proving he was far more than just a pass‑catcher.

Since retiring in 2019, Davis has seamlessly transitioned into Hollywood, building a growing resume as an actor and producer. In a recent exclusive interview with Kyle Odegard from Online Casinos Canada, he shared thoughts on the Terrapins, and offered insight on young star quarterback Malik Washington and the future of head coach Mike Locksley at Maryland.

Davis didn’t hesitate when asked about the pressure surrounding Locksley entering the season. To Davis, the narrative doesn’t match the reality. He spoke with conviction about Locksley’s leadership, noting their long‑standing relationship dating back to his own recruitment out of high school. Davis praised Locksley’s ability to hire strong assistants, retain local talent, and operate with the mindset of a “businessman” and a “leader.” In his view, Locksley brings the right experience and approach to College Park, and Davis believes the program is “going to be just fine” under his direction.

When the conversation shifted toward Washington, Davis’ tone carried genuine excitement. After watching Washington up close at practice, he came away impressed by the young quarterback’s mechanics, quick release, accuracy, and overall poise. Davis described Washington as “a really good talent” with the potential to thrive both now and in the future. His assessment wasn’t casual. It was the kind of endorsement that carries weight coming from a former All‑Pro tight end who knows what elite quarterback play looks like.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Davis emphasized that Washington can’t elevate Maryland alone. He made it clear that while Washington is “everything the Terps need to win games,” success will require a collective effort. Davis pointed to the talent across the roster and expressed confidence that, with Washington leading the way and the team rallying around him, Maryland has a real chance to make noise this season.

Davis’ confidence in Maryland’s future is rooted in more than nostalgia. It’s grounded in what he sees as real, sustainable progress. After watching the program evolve under Locksley and getting an up‑close look at Washington’s development, Davis believes the Terrapins are positioned to take meaningful steps forward. He sees a head coach with deep ties to the region, a quarterback with the precision and poise to elevate the offense, and a roster with enough talent to compete if it embraces a collective mindset.

To Davis, Maryland isn’t a program teetering on uncertainty. It’s one building toward something and with the right pieces in place, he expects the Terps to be “just fine,” confident that the foundation being laid today can carry the program into a stronger, more competitive future.

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