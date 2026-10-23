What Mike Locksley's Departure Means For The Roster Of Maryland Football Next Year?

The 2026-27 College Football season hasn't been kind to the Maryland Terrapins. It was a critical season for Mike Locksley and the program to put behind back-to-back 4-8 seasons and regain the fan base's confidence.

But after two dominant wins in the first and second weeks against subpar non-conference opponents, the Terps have fallen off a cliff.

Losing five straight games, with the past four against Big Ten opponents, continues a history of struggles in the conference. This includes an embarrassing Big Ten opener, a 54-3 home blowout loss to UCLA, and, this past weekend, a heartbreaking 37-30 loss to Rutgers after leading by double digits at halftime.

What resulted was Locksley deciding to move on from his second-year defensive coordinator Ted Monachino on Sunday amid struggles from the defense through this stretch.

But the real decision came yesterday, when Maryland made the move fans and the media had been calling for, relieving Locksley of his duties as head coach. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the 2026 season.

Now, some questions remain: where does the current team go from here amid this change? How does the outlook for future recruiting change following Locksley's departure from College Park?

For the Terps' current roster, it must have been a topic in the media, locker room, and on campus long before the season's struggles began. Locksley has been long removed from those three-straight seasons (2021-2023) of bowl apperances and wins, the room for continued losing has shrinked every season.

Sophomore quarterback Malik Washington talked about the possibility of the team and himself preparring for the possibility of Locksley being removed mid-season after their loss to Rutgers last Saturday, stating;

""If the scenario arises, the scenario arises. We'll deal with it. If it doesn't arise, it doesn't arise. We'll deal with it either way. Regardless, it's about the team, it's about us together as a unit no matter what goes on."

It's a hard pill to swallow for Washington, who's a homegrown talent from Archbishop and came to Maryland heavily recruited by Locksley, and built a great sense of rapport and trust between the two. Washington may reconsider staying by the end of the season, especially after a season of struggles that has seen drops in major statistical categories.

#Maryland QB Malik Washington on the possibility of the school firing Mike Locksley after the #Terps' lose to Rutgers:



"If the scenario arises, the scenario arises. We'll deal with it. If it doesn't arise, it doesn't arise. We'll deal with it either way. Regardless, it's about… pic.twitter.com/W9VLbzJURH — Avi Carr-Gloth (@avicarrgloth) October 17, 2026

You have to wonder, after the season ends, how current players will feel about potentially staying on with a new coach taking over the program, and whether that will encourage them to enter the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.

At the end of the day, these student-athletes care about NIL money/deals, fitting on a team, and playing for a winning program.

Five-star freshman edge recruit Zion Elee, who also chose to stay home with Maryland, built a relationship with Locksley during the recruiting process despite national interest from many programs.

Wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., who transferred from Wyoming in the offseason, has established himself as one of the top wideouts in the country. Durr Jr. could continue his career-defying year and look to transfer to a top powerhouse school after the season ends. Potentially setting himself up for a path to the NFL Draft.

Tight end Dorian Fleming's Maryland career hasn't panned out as he envisioned, with inconsistent production and involvement in the offense that have kept him to just 545 receiving yards and five touchdowns in a season and a half.

Since Locksley's firing, the Terps have seen three future recruits reopen their recruitments and decommit from College Park:

Jerome LaRue Jr. (4-star RB, Class of 2028 / Central York, PA)

Caleb Canty (3-star / 4-star OT, Class of 2027/ Birmingham, AL)

Abdus Kone (3-star IOL, Class of 2027 / Houston, TX)

On the other one, another 2027 three-star running back recruit, Mekhi Graham, told Inside Maryland Sports his thoughts on the news, stating:



“I have nothing but respect and appreciation for Coach Locksley and the Maryland staff. The news is definitely something I need time to process.”

What about other recruits, such as four-star safety Kenaz Sullivan, four-star wide receiver Myles McAfee, three-star edge rusher Dallas Pauldo, and many more, who may be weighing their options?

All eyes will be on how the Terps look finishing their season and the offseason movements within the program, from the roster, staff, money into the program, and overall focus.

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