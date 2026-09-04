We're just one day away from Maryland football's 2026 season opener, and with it, the return of freshman phenom Malik Washington.

The now-sophomore quarterback was one of the first Terps to announce his return to the program in the offseason, which kicked off a flurry of re-signed players rivaled only by Notre Dame.

Coupled with a transfer portal class of 16 players, the Terrapins are pushing to return to a bowl after two seasons of falling short. And Malik knows one area he is looking to improve on from last year.

"Definitely being a vocal leader," Washington said during Tuesday's press conference. "It's kind of easier when there's less gray area about the team and your position. We knew coming into the offseason, I was staying here... it just made it a lot easier to get guys along the same path I was on."

Specifically, Maryland focused on revamping a receiving core whose three top pass catchers all ran out of eligibility. With an offense that saw Washington throw 473 pass attempts and nearly 3,000 yards as a true freshman, it was imperative they found suitable replacements.

Washington set Maryland program records for passes thrown (273) and passing yards (2,963) while scoring 21 overall touchdowns. Despite his efforts, the Terps lost eight in a row to end 2025. Photo by Vincent Carchietta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding and Chris Durr Jr., the top receivers at Old Dominion and Wyoming, respectively, are two of those replacements. Both are entering their junior campaigns - not so coincidentally lining up with the two years Malik has left before being NFL Draft eligible.

Do the simple math, and it's clear they are both meant to be here for the long haul. The third option, however, will only be around for 2026.

Kaleb Webb transferred to Maryland from Tennessee before last season and racked up 22 catches for 318 yards and two TDs. He is now slated to be a deep threat for the Terps.

Washington has been working with the trio since spring camp, but that is only half the story of getting to know them.

"You just got to hang out with them outside the facility," Washington said. "I think that's the easiest way to build connections."

"They've grown as leaders too. They're not as reserved as they were, which I appreciate just because of the fact that they're starting to find their place within the team."

Washington also has high praise for freshman wideout Jayden Kitchens. Like Malik, he is a local product, and according to the QB, he has been "finding his stride" throughout fall camp. Keep him penciled in for a potential breakout candidate.

But all the talent in the world won't matter if they can't execute in the clutch - a point Washington is well aware of.

"Finishing the Fourth Quarter" Malik's key to a successful season.

The Terps lost three straight games by a single score last year. In all three, they led entering the final 15.

It started when Washington - the team, not Malik - scored 24 unanswered points in Week 6, handing the Terps a deflating home loss that they never truly recovered from.

Maryland led Washington 20-3 entering the fourth quarter, before the Huskies scored three touchdowns while the Terps' offense shut down. Photo byJamie Sabau | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Nebraska came in the next week, Maryland was once again held scoreless in the fourth quarter. UCLA outscored them 13-7 in the next.

Again in a later loss to Rutgers, the offense stepped off the gas in the second half, scoring only three points to their 14.

Those repeated mistakes cost the team badly last year. But if the Terps can keep the mentality of finishing strong?

"That'll carry over into everything else we need to do."

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