Maryland expected to lose major contributor to transfer portal
According to a report by Michael Howes of The Diamondback, Maryland first baseman Hollis Porter is set to enter the transfer portal after one season with the Terrapins.
Via Howes:
"The first-baseman was a key piece of a Maryland offense that averaged more than eight runs per game. He hit .303 — the third-best average on the team — and was one of four Terps to bat .300 or better. Porter’s 21 home runs ranked third in the Big Ten."
As Howes points out, the loss of Porter is huge considering all of the other key losses to the roster. Sophomores Luke Keefer and Dom Moats are also entering the portal, and the Terps are losing seniors Alex Calarco, Eddie Hacopian, Jacob Orr, and Elijah Lambros.
Even with all of that talent, the Terps still finished with a 12-18 record in conference play for the 2025 season, good for 14th place out of 18 teams in the Big Ten. Given the amount of turnover that's taking place on the roster following a down year, head coach Matt Swope certainly has his work cut out for him moving forward.
