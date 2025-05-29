All terrapins

Maryland expected to lose major contributor to transfer portal

The Maryland Baseball program suffers a major blow, with one of its top contributors set to enter the transfer portal.

Chris Breiler

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to a report by Michael Howes of The Diamondback, Maryland first baseman Hollis Porter is set to enter the transfer portal after one season with the Terrapins.

Via Howes:

"The first-baseman was a key piece of a Maryland offense that averaged more than eight runs per game. He hit .303 — the third-best average on the team — and was one of four Terps to bat .300 or better. Porter’s 21 home runs ranked third in the Big Ten."

As Howes points out, the loss of Porter is huge considering all of the other key losses to the roster. Sophomores Luke Keefer and Dom Moats are also entering the portal, and the Terps are losing seniors Alex Calarco, Eddie Hacopian, Jacob Orr, and Elijah Lambros.

Even with all of that talent, the Terps still finished with a 12-18 record in conference play for the 2025 season, good for 14th place out of 18 teams in the Big Ten. Given the amount of turnover that's taking place on the roster following a down year, head coach Matt Swope certainly has his work cut out for him moving forward.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend

Maryland basketball adds another commitment to 2025 recruiting class

Maryland basketball offers No. 1 ranked player in all of basketball

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Inside Black & Gold