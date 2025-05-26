All terrapins

Maryland basketball offers No. 1 ranked player in all of basketball

The Terrapins could use him..

Trent Knoop

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

If Buzz Williams is going to make a living playing Big Ten basketball, he's going to need to keep players in his backyard. That's the case with 2027 SF Baba Oladotun. The 6-foot-9 playmaker hails from Silver Spring (MD) James Hubert Blake and Williams' staff recently offered him to play in College Park.

Which is probably a good thing considering he is the Composite's top-ranked player in the '27 cycle. 247Sports has nobody better than Oladotun and Williams could really use him on his new team. He has been getting a plethora of offers in recent days from teams like Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio State, Texas, Indiana, and LSU, among plenty of others.

With Oladotun in Maryland, the Terrapins have a shot to make a great impression on the 2027 product. Getting him on campus multiple times would be helpful, and showing signs of life on the court in 2025-26 would also be good for landing the top-overall player.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football tumbles in latest ESPN SP+ Rankings prior to 2025 season

Maryland basketball lands 2025 SF prospect

ESPN predicts former Maryland WR Tai Felton's production with Minnesota Vikings in rookie season

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting