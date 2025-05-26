Maryland basketball offers No. 1 ranked player in all of basketball
If Buzz Williams is going to make a living playing Big Ten basketball, he's going to need to keep players in his backyard. That's the case with 2027 SF Baba Oladotun. The 6-foot-9 playmaker hails from Silver Spring (MD) James Hubert Blake and Williams' staff recently offered him to play in College Park.
Which is probably a good thing considering he is the Composite's top-ranked player in the '27 cycle. 247Sports has nobody better than Oladotun and Williams could really use him on his new team. He has been getting a plethora of offers in recent days from teams like Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio State, Texas, Indiana, and LSU, among plenty of others.
With Oladotun in Maryland, the Terrapins have a shot to make a great impression on the 2027 product. Getting him on campus multiple times would be helpful, and showing signs of life on the court in 2025-26 would also be good for landing the top-overall player.
